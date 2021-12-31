Rip Road Capital Partners LP Buys Sweetgreen Inc, The Beauty Health Co, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Coupang Inc, Chewy Inc, Target Corp

- New Purchases: SG,
- Added Positions: SKIN, PTON, MCW, EWCZ, PINS, GDRX,
- Reduced Positions: CHWY, TGT, CASY, TJX, SE,
- Sold Out: CPNG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Rip Road Capital Partners LP
- PROG Holdings Inc (PRG) - 664,800 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio.
- GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) - 852,038 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.31%
- Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 739,036 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.50%
- European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ) - 871,530 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.83%
- Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) - 1,409,200 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.26%
Rip Road Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Sweetgreen Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.82 and $53, with an estimated average price of $34. The stock is now traded at around $24.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 269,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Beauty Health Co (SKIN)
Rip Road Capital Partners LP added to a holding in The Beauty Health Co by 52.78%. The purchase prices were between $20.7 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $13.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 979,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Rip Road Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 98.48%. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 417,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW)
Rip Road Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Mister Car Wash Inc by 25.26%. The purchase prices were between $16 and $19.46, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $15.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 1,409,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ)
Rip Road Capital Partners LP added to a holding in European Wax Center Inc by 22.83%. The purchase prices were between $25.46 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $28.34. The stock is now traded at around $24.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 871,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Rip Road Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Coupang Inc. The sale prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18.
