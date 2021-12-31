Rip Road Capital Partners LP Buys Sweetgreen Inc, The Beauty Health Co, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Coupang Inc, Chewy Inc, Target Corp

New Purchases: SG,

SG, Added Positions: SKIN, PTON, MCW, EWCZ, PINS, GDRX,

SKIN, PTON, MCW, EWCZ, PINS, GDRX, Reduced Positions: CHWY, TGT, CASY, TJX, SE,

CHWY, TGT, CASY, TJX, SE, Sold Out: CPNG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sweetgreen Inc, The Beauty Health Co, Peloton Interactive Inc, Mister Car Wash Inc, European Wax Center Inc, sells Coupang Inc, Chewy Inc, Target Corp, Casey's General Stores Inc, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rip Road Capital Partners LP. As of 2021Q4, Rip Road Capital Partners LP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rip Road Capital Partners LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rip+road+capital+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

PROG Holdings Inc (PRG) - 664,800 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) - 852,038 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.31% Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 739,036 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.50% European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ) - 871,530 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.83% Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) - 1,409,200 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.26%

Rip Road Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Sweetgreen Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.82 and $53, with an estimated average price of $34. The stock is now traded at around $24.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 269,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rip Road Capital Partners LP added to a holding in The Beauty Health Co by 52.78%. The purchase prices were between $20.7 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $13.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 979,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rip Road Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 98.48%. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 417,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rip Road Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Mister Car Wash Inc by 25.26%. The purchase prices were between $16 and $19.46, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $15.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 1,409,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rip Road Capital Partners LP added to a holding in European Wax Center Inc by 22.83%. The purchase prices were between $25.46 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $28.34. The stock is now traded at around $24.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 871,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rip Road Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Coupang Inc. The sale prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18.