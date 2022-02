Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Tesla Inc, NIO Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Alphabet Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Tesla Inc, NIO Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sea, sells Amazon.com Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Alphabet Inc, Target Corp, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund. As of 2021Q4, Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owns 1696 stocks with a total value of $47.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 20,887,700 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 9,584,221 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 5,835,000 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.00% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,103,339 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.92% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 8,185,740 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.09%

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,739,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,450,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05. The stock is now traded at around $103.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,284,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62. The stock is now traded at around $63.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 26.00%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $341.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 5,835,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 198.46%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $856.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 457,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund added to a holding in NIO Inc by 366.93%. The purchase prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 12,591,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 241.32%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $127.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,554,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund added to a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF by 97.45%. The purchase prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $108.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 4,964,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 52.31%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $152.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,043,247 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund sold out a holding in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $38.05 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $42.21.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $60.7 and $72.19, with an estimated average price of $66.79.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund sold out a holding in Altair Engineering Inc. The sale prices were between $69.24 and $80.73, with an estimated average price of $74.91.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $43.6 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $46.02.