Madison Asset Management, Llc Buys Black Knight Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, PACCAR Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, American Tower Corp, ISHARES TRUST

- New Purchases: BKI, PH, MKSI, IQLT, NEM, ZWS, SIL, HLMN, TCBI, BIGC, PRCH, MRCY, BBCP, MUB, VFC, AEP, STT, PRU, IWB, IWS, MGEE,
- Added Positions: PCAR, IJR, JMBS, IUSG, ROST, CME, SPY, RING, SPHQ, PDBC, IGIB, FCG, VHT, DIS, VGT, CVS, VCLT, COWZ, FORM, SYK, TLT, XP, ACWX, PYPL, USMV, SCHD, MDY, NATI, MGNI, SHAK, AES, KMT, SCHR, CC, JPM, RADI, VRNS, POWI, SMG, HYFM, MO, EL, XOM, ECL, IBM, SCJ, DUK, INFY, QUAL, QQQ, IRM, IWR, IVV, EWL, DSTX, AVGO, APAM,
- Reduced Positions: FB, AMT, IEI, ANET, VCSH, IT, VSS, FISV, ADI, BDX, EZU, MBB, BRK.B, GOOG, MC, HD, LBRDK, GDX, LOW, BAM, NVS, USB, MMC, PGR, TJX, VZ, ALC, BBJP, ACN, ACGL, CPRT, TEL, DLTR, PPG, VEU, DHR, LIN, EEMA, VIG, J, PEP, NEE, CVLT, EWU, NSP, ADM, HON, SJM, EDV, FLGB, IBB, BLK, BMY, CSL, CSCO, CMCSA, JNJ, TSM, TXN, CNNE, DSTL, IJH, MMM, ASML, AMZN, BRO, KMX, LUMN, ENTG, FAST, HDB, HAIN, LH, MTG, MKL, MCD, MDT, NTRS, NUE, PAYX, PFE, PG, TRV, SBUX, WAL, FNV, GMED, CDW, BKR, CLVT, VNT, IVOG, SDY, VDC, VV, T, RAMP, AFL, ABC, APH, APA, AAPL, AZN, ADP, BECN, CCJ, KO, CR, CS, D, EOG, LLY, EMR, ERIC, EXPD, PACW, GILD, GBCI, HSY, INFO, KNX, MFC, MSFT, NSRGY, ORCL, OMI, PUK, RYAAY, SONY, TGT, UNP, WRB, RDS.B, AWI, NXPI, GMAB, GRFS, ABBV, GOGO, CYBR, NEWR, RACE, SMPL, RVLV, GXO, AGG, EEMV, GMF, IEMG, SCHP, ALL, AXP, AMGN, ITUB, BF.B, CP, CIEN, CL, DEO, MRK, JWN, RLI, SAP, SCCO, TM, RIG, UL, UPS, UNH, VRTX, WM, STAG, PAGS, CVET, DOW, BND, EFAV, FNDX, IEF, SHV,
- Sold Out: OLLI, LMT, PAVE, STZ, AA, ABT, HCSG, SRCL, FCX, ICE, BBBY, CSPR, PICK, PRF, KD, EFA, MLPA,
- Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) - 1,422,750 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.99%
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 1,212,556 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.96%
- Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 4,113,283 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87%
- Progressive Corp (PGR) - 1,606,044 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97%
- PACCAR Inc (PCAR) - 1,819,843 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.73%
Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Black Knight Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.14, with an estimated average price of $74.74. The stock is now traded at around $55.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,202,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $300.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 188,944 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI)
Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.92 and $177.58, with an estimated average price of $156.73. The stock is now traded at around $150.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 162,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.88. The stock is now traded at around $36.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 308,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $67.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)
Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.99 and $41.44, with an estimated average price of $37.54. The stock is now traded at around $36.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 90,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)
Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in PACCAR Inc by 40.73%. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $86.81. The stock is now traded at around $93.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,819,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.86%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 658,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS)
Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 87.22%. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $52.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 977,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)
Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 491.58%. The purchase prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47. The stock is now traded at around $100.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 185,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)
Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 24.06%. The purchase prices were between $104.87 and $119.65, with an estimated average price of $111.87. The stock is now traded at around $93.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 585,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CME Group Inc (CME)
Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 45.76%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $236.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 156,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)
Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.21 and $73.43, with an estimated average price of $60.81.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.Sold Out: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)
Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $27.74.Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43.Sold Out: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29.
