Okabena Investment Services Inc Buys Meta Financial Group Inc, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Citigroup Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF

New Purchases: CASH, IVV, IWF, TSM, QQQ, FIVN, FISV, MA, BRK.B, BLK, RMD, APH, IVW, YUMC, INFO, KDP, WDAY, JNJ, ITW, ASML, VTI, IVE, IEMG, EFA, GNTX, WMT, FTCH, DASH, DHI, DEO, HDB, MXL, CIGI, ASGN, PBH, PRG, NVEE, HLI, SITE, VVV, EEM, EME, FCFS, EHC, LOW, MTZ, MMS, PZZA, SSD, TDY, WTS, PRI, AVYA, IAA, EMGF, MBB, ABC, CACI, CVS, FDS, GPN, MANH, MMC, MCHP, ROST, STT, SYY, USB, GWW, WEX, DG, HLNE, MO, AMGN, CVX, CCOI, CW, LCII, GGG, IDCC, SJM, KR, MRK, PRGO, SAP, SWK, UPS, ADUS, BFAM, IWP, BBVA, ITUB, CHKP, ABEV, COST, FMX, HD, IBN, TLK, RIO, RDS.B, YNDX, BABA, ALC, XP,

CASH, IVV, IWF, TSM, QQQ, FIVN, FISV, MA, BRK.B, BLK, RMD, APH, IVW, YUMC, INFO, KDP, WDAY, JNJ, ITW, ASML, VTI, IVE, IEMG, EFA, GNTX, WMT, FTCH, DASH, DHI, DEO, HDB, MXL, CIGI, ASGN, PBH, PRG, NVEE, HLI, SITE, VVV, EEM, EME, FCFS, EHC, LOW, MTZ, MMS, PZZA, SSD, TDY, WTS, PRI, AVYA, IAA, EMGF, MBB, ABC, CACI, CVS, FDS, GPN, MANH, MMC, MCHP, ROST, STT, SYY, USB, GWW, WEX, DG, HLNE, MO, AMGN, CVX, CCOI, CW, LCII, GGG, IDCC, SJM, KR, MRK, PRGO, SAP, SWK, UPS, ADUS, BFAM, IWP, BBVA, ITUB, CHKP, ABEV, COST, FMX, HD, IBN, TLK, RIO, RDS.B, YNDX, BABA, ALC, XP, Added Positions: VEU, SPY, IEFA, MDT, UNH, TMO, BBWI, ACN, AAPL, ZBRA, VSCO, MSFT, VWO, IWR, GOOG, UL, JPM, CNI, IHG, BND, V, BUD, OMF, ABT, NKE, DFAE, UNP, RH, CHTR, CP, IWM, BLL, NOW, PM, LKQ, MCO, GOOGL, MCD, LIN,

VEU, SPY, IEFA, MDT, UNH, TMO, BBWI, ACN, AAPL, ZBRA, VSCO, MSFT, VWO, IWR, GOOG, UL, JPM, CNI, IHG, BND, V, BUD, OMF, ABT, NKE, DFAE, UNP, RH, CHTR, CP, IWM, BLL, NOW, PM, LKQ, MCO, GOOGL, MCD, LIN, Reduced Positions: IJR, TIP, KO, FB, ADP, DHR, SPGI, CVNA, SQ, XLE, HGV, KKR, STX, DDOG, PG, BTI, VOO, DFAI, CAG, AMZN, ADBE, EXPE, BHP, CBRE, SBUX, AZO, JD,

IJR, TIP, KO, FB, ADP, DHR, SPGI, CVNA, SQ, XLE, HGV, KKR, STX, DDOG, PG, BTI, VOO, DFAI, CAG, AMZN, ADBE, EXPE, BHP, CBRE, SBUX, AZO, JD, Sold Out: C, ALLY, FNF, SNAP, MRNA, WISH, ABBV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Meta Financial Group Inc, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Citigroup Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Ally Financial Inc, Fidelity National Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Okabena Investment Services Inc. As of 2021Q4, Okabena Investment Services Inc owns 196 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OKABENA INVESTMENT SERVICES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/okabena+investment+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH) - 55,008,009 shares, 17.30% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 673,812 shares, 12.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.03% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 338,655 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.86% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 22,904 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 258.55% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 63,299 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio.

Okabena Investment Services Inc initiated holding in Meta Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.76 and $65.48, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $56.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.3%. The holding were 55,008,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 12,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $264.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 9,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $119.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 23,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $341.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 6,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $115.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 14,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.03%. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 673,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 258.55%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 22,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18430.00%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 79,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 5843.50%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $100.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 35,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 628.22%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $467.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 5,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 2558.00%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $537.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 3,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.

Okabena Investment Services Inc sold out a holding in Ally Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $44.97 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.45.

Okabena Investment Services Inc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86.

Okabena Investment Services Inc sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Okabena Investment Services Inc sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Okabena Investment Services Inc sold out a holding in ContextLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $3.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.39.