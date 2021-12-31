Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Fairmount Funds Management LLC Buys Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, Zogenix Inc, Keros Therapeutics Inc, Sells

Investment company Fairmount Funds Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, Zogenix Inc, Keros Therapeutics Inc, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, argenx SE, sells during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairmount Funds Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Fairmount Funds Management LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $303 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Fairmount Funds Management LLC
  1. Zogenix Inc (ZGNX) - 2,502,259 shares, 13.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.83%
  2. Insmed Inc (INSM) - 1,313,607 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio.
  3. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) - 387,400 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.23%
  4. argenx SE (ARGX) - 78,644 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.10%
  5. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) - 743,000 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 197.20%
New Purchase: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC initiated holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $99.73 and $148.48, with an estimated average price of $126.83. The stock is now traded at around $139.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 55,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC added to a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 197.20%. The purchase prices were between $24.9 and $40.26, with an estimated average price of $31.06. The stock is now traded at around $32.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 743,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Zogenix Inc (ZGNX)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC added to a holding in Zogenix Inc by 28.83%. The purchase prices were between $11.25 and $16.44, with an estimated average price of $14.63. The stock is now traded at around $26.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 2,502,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC added to a holding in Keros Therapeutics Inc by 96.09%. The purchase prices were between $36.95 and $62.89, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 292,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: argenx SE (ARGX)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC added to a holding in argenx SE by 34.10%. The purchase prices were between $272.01 and $353.03, with an estimated average price of $304.48. The stock is now traded at around $278.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 78,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC added to a holding in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc by 22.23%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $97.37, with an estimated average price of $78.84. The stock is now traded at around $64.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 387,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: POINT Biopharma Global Inc (PNT)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC added to a holding in POINT Biopharma Global Inc by 38.19%. The purchase prices were between $4.83 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $7.49. The stock is now traded at around $6.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,519,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (TRIL)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $17.5 and $18.44, with an estimated average price of $17.85.



