Fairmount Funds Management LLC Buys Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, Zogenix Inc, Keros Therapeutics Inc, Sells

- New Purchases: BHVN,
- Added Positions: GBT, ZGNX, KROS, ARGX, ENTA, PNT, TYRA,
- Reduced Positions: ALLK,
- Sold Out: TRIL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Fairmount Funds Management LLC
- Zogenix Inc (ZGNX) - 2,502,259 shares, 13.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.83%
- Insmed Inc (INSM) - 1,313,607 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio.
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) - 387,400 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.23%
- argenx SE (ARGX) - 78,644 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.10%
- Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) - 743,000 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 197.20%
Fairmount Funds Management LLC initiated holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $99.73 and $148.48, with an estimated average price of $126.83. The stock is now traded at around $139.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 55,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)
Fairmount Funds Management LLC added to a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 197.20%. The purchase prices were between $24.9 and $40.26, with an estimated average price of $31.06. The stock is now traded at around $32.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 743,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zogenix Inc (ZGNX)
Fairmount Funds Management LLC added to a holding in Zogenix Inc by 28.83%. The purchase prices were between $11.25 and $16.44, with an estimated average price of $14.63. The stock is now traded at around $26.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 2,502,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS)
Fairmount Funds Management LLC added to a holding in Keros Therapeutics Inc by 96.09%. The purchase prices were between $36.95 and $62.89, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 292,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: argenx SE (ARGX)
Fairmount Funds Management LLC added to a holding in argenx SE by 34.10%. The purchase prices were between $272.01 and $353.03, with an estimated average price of $304.48. The stock is now traded at around $278.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 78,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA)
Fairmount Funds Management LLC added to a holding in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc by 22.23%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $97.37, with an estimated average price of $78.84. The stock is now traded at around $64.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 387,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: POINT Biopharma Global Inc (PNT)
Fairmount Funds Management LLC added to a holding in POINT Biopharma Global Inc by 38.19%. The purchase prices were between $4.83 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $7.49. The stock is now traded at around $6.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,519,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (TRIL)
Fairmount Funds Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $17.5 and $18.44, with an estimated average price of $17.85.
