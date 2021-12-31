Royal Fund Management, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF

New Purchases: TLT, LQD, MO, EMN, CMI, TKR, SO, GLD, NEE, ANTM, EVRG, MKC.V, GM, IYC, IYE, PFE, DOUG, SENS, BNGO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royal Fund Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Royal Fund Management, LLC owns 192 stocks with a total value of $698 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 100,637 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 53,421 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 138.34% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 253,560 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.53% Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) - 99,279 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.06% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 56,397 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.28%

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $138.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 36,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19. The stock is now traded at around $123.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 37,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $102.11 and $120.91, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $121.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $218.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in The Timken Co. The purchase prices were between $63.93 and $77.43, with an estimated average price of $70.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 138.34%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $341.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 53,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 131.53%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $72.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 253,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 4416.01%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 25,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1644.66%. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $111.07. The stock is now traded at around $98.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 105,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1491.90%. The purchase prices were between $271.08 and $301.88, with an estimated average price of $285.28. The stock is now traded at around $268.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 17,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 47.19%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $220.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $125.21 and $141, with an estimated average price of $134.26.

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81.

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $98.85 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47.

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $130.31 and $143.39, with an estimated average price of $136.03.

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $50.38 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.