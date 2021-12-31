J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Sells Medtronic PLC, Erie Indemnity Co, Bank of America Corp

- New Purchases: IEFA, CNC, MEDP, AGNC, STM, PFF, PGR, PSA, DGX, MU, FTNT, GM, JBL, AFG, OLP, ALG, EPAM, IWS, EXC, ADT,
- Added Positions: SRLN, NOBL, IJR, GD, CWB, SDY, TGT, GOOGL, VCSH, PGX, JPST, MS, RJF, WDAY, EL, BIL, CVS, ADM, AMZN, IWF, AMT, ISRG, ACN, BKNG, SPGI, TIP, EXPD, AME, VEU, NEE, ZTS, TROW, VRP, ADBE, ANSS, DIOD, EBAY, VUG, CDW, APD, AXP, FDS, ADI, VCIT, EGP, CTAS, COST, VYM, SHV, COO, MBB, XOM, IJH, IEI, IBM, RS, WSO, CCI, SPYG, VEA, DOW, VTV,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, MDT, FAST, JPM, ABBV, UNP, ETN, AAPL, PAYX, CAT, BAC, MSFT, MCD, JNJ, LOW, CVX, VFC, ADP, BLK, HD, TXN, SYY, PG, AJG, NSA, EQR, UNH, TMO, BGS, AVGO, LLY, PYPL, BRK.B, IEF, EXR, LQD, ITW, IDXX, RSP, ABT, MA, VIG, WMT, TJX, CHD, DOV, GILD, LIN, NVDA, MTD, MSM, KLAC, BBY, IPG, HON, LSI, DFS, BMY, IVV, XLC,
- Sold Out: ERIE, KD, SLVM,
For the details of J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/j.+w.+coons+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 125,445 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,480 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 23,535 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.98%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 60,710 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 12,634 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 13,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)
J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64. The stock is now traded at around $82.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP)
J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Medpace Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.74 and $227.9, with an estimated average price of $209.9. The stock is now traded at around $143.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)
J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.76 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.84. The stock is now traded at around $13.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (PFF)
J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: STMicroelectronics NV (STM)
J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $52.13, with an estimated average price of $47.43. The stock is now traded at around $43.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.74%. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 95,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 39.32%. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $98.18, with an estimated average price of $94.45. The stock is now traded at around $91.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 31,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.59%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 149.57%. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $215.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 78.53%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $84.91. The stock is now traded at around $75.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 143.88%. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $124.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE)
J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Erie Indemnity Co. The sale prices were between $180.69 and $230.68, with an estimated average price of $201.22.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.
Here is the complete portfolio of J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros