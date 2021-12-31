J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Sells Medtronic PLC, Erie Indemnity Co, Bank of America Corp

New Purchases: IEFA, CNC, MEDP, AGNC, STM, PFF, PGR, PSA, DGX, MU, FTNT, GM, JBL, AFG, OLP, ALG, EPAM, IWS, EXC, ADT,

Added Positions: SRLN, NOBL, IJR, GD, CWB, SDY, TGT, GOOGL, VCSH, PGX, JPST, MS, RJF, WDAY, EL, BIL, CVS, ADM, AMZN, IWF, AMT, ISRG, ACN, BKNG, SPGI, TIP, EXPD, AME, VEU, NEE, ZTS, TROW, VRP, ADBE, ANSS, DIOD, EBAY, VUG, CDW, APD, AXP, FDS, ADI, VCIT, EGP, CTAS, COST, VYM, SHV, COO, MBB, XOM, IJH, IEI, IBM, RS, WSO, CCI, SPYG, VEA, DOW, VTV,

Reduced Positions: SPY, MDT, FAST, JPM, ABBV, UNP, ETN, AAPL, PAYX, CAT, BAC, MSFT, MCD, JNJ, LOW, CVX, VFC, ADP, BLK, HD, TXN, SYY, PG, AJG, NSA, EQR, UNH, TMO, BGS, AVGO, LLY, PYPL, BRK.B, IEF, EXR, LQD, ITW, IDXX, RSP, ABT, MA, VIG, WMT, TJX, CHD, DOV, GILD, LIN, NVDA, MTD, MSM, KLAC, BBY, IPG, HON, LSI, DFS, BMY, IVV, XLC,

Sold Out: ERIE, KD, SLVM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, General Dynamics Corp, sells Medtronic PLC, Erie Indemnity Co, Bank of America Corp, Caterpillar Inc, National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC owns 229 stocks with a total value of $323 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 125,445 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,480 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 23,535 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.98% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 60,710 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 12,634 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 13,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64. The stock is now traded at around $82.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Medpace Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.74 and $227.9, with an estimated average price of $209.9. The stock is now traded at around $143.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.76 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.84. The stock is now traded at around $13.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $52.13, with an estimated average price of $47.43. The stock is now traded at around $43.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.74%. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 95,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 39.32%. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $98.18, with an estimated average price of $94.45. The stock is now traded at around $91.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 31,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.59%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 149.57%. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $215.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 78.53%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $84.91. The stock is now traded at around $75.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 143.88%. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $124.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Erie Indemnity Co. The sale prices were between $180.69 and $230.68, with an estimated average price of $201.22.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.