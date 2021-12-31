Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Copperleaf Capital, LLC Buys BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Alphabet Inc, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Copperleaf Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Copperleaf Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Copperleaf Capital, LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Copperleaf Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/copperleaf+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Copperleaf Capital, LLC
  1. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 332,577 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.88%
  2. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 68,895 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.5%
  3. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) - 143,066 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.53%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 119,802 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (MBB) - 54,446 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.74%
New Purchase: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)

Copperleaf Capital, LLC initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $544.49 and $860, with an estimated average price of $687.4. The stock is now traded at around $395.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Copperleaf Capital, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.88%. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 332,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ)

Copperleaf Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 27.53%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $50.54. The stock is now traded at around $49.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 143,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)

Copperleaf Capital, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 25.74%. The purchase prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 54,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Copperleaf Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 25.01%. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 142,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)

Copperleaf Capital, LLC added to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 185.66%. The purchase prices were between $348.11 and $441.72, with an estimated average price of $406.9. The stock is now traded at around $383.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI)

Copperleaf Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 25.28%. The purchase prices were between $50.92 and $52.02, with an estimated average price of $51.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.297200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 61,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

Copperleaf Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $35.83 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $36.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of Copperleaf Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Copperleaf Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Copperleaf Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Copperleaf Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Copperleaf Capital, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus