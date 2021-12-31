Copperleaf Capital, LLC Buys BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Alphabet Inc, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF

New Purchases: MSTR,

Added Positions: GOVT, SCHJ, MBB, FALN, MLM, SCHI, USHY, IGLB, UBER, XSOE, AAPL, USMV, EFV, EMB, SCHP, IHI, MTUM, LYFT, XLE, FIS, AGG, V, IVV, VLUE, FISV, LMT, SBUX, SCHA, DIS, VCIT,

Reduced Positions: GOOGL, FB, ESGU, IQV, SPLG, TSM, MSFT, LOW, IGSB, NFLX, ANTM, MA, XOM, UNH, KMX, RBLX, BKNG, CVS, VCSH, IGIB,

Sold Out: SPIB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Copperleaf Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Copperleaf Capital, LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 332,577 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.88% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 68,895 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.5% Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) - 143,066 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.53% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 119,802 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74% ISHARES TRUST (MBB) - 54,446 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.74%

Copperleaf Capital, LLC initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $544.49 and $860, with an estimated average price of $687.4. The stock is now traded at around $395.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.88%. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 332,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 27.53%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $50.54. The stock is now traded at around $49.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 143,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 25.74%. The purchase prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 54,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 25.01%. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 142,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC added to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 185.66%. The purchase prices were between $348.11 and $441.72, with an estimated average price of $406.9. The stock is now traded at around $383.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 25.28%. The purchase prices were between $50.92 and $52.02, with an estimated average price of $51.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.297200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 61,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $35.83 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $36.11.