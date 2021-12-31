Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Watchman Group, Inc. Buys Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Sells Uber Technologies Inc, Wolverine World Wide Inc, Nestle SA

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Watchman Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Discovery Inc, sells Uber Technologies Inc, Wolverine World Wide Inc, Nestle SA, Duke Energy Corp, SPDR Biotech ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Watchman Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Watchman Group, Inc. owns 79 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Watchman Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/watchman+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Watchman Group, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 91,871 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.60%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,035 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.93%
  3. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 127,168 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2806.03%
  4. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 21,395 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 87,703 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Watchman Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.77 and $61.18, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $60.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 87,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Watchman Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $264.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE)

Watchman Group, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $27.34. The stock is now traded at around $27.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 19,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Watchman Group, Inc. initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $57.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Watchman Group, Inc. initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Watchman Group, Inc. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

Watchman Group, Inc. added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2806.03%. The purchase prices were between $44.48 and $49.03, with an estimated average price of $46.72. The stock is now traded at around $46.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 127,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU)

Watchman Group, Inc. added to a holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 830.57%. The purchase prices were between $30.06 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.01. The stock is now traded at around $30.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 118,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Watchman Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.60%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 91,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Watchman Group, Inc. added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 70.05%. The purchase prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $29.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 113,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)

Watchman Group, Inc. added to a holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 343.63%. The purchase prices were between $28.1 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 29,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Watchman Group, Inc. added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 75.43%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $250.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Nestle SA (NSRGY)

Watchman Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $120.82 and $140.74, with an estimated average price of $131.32.

Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Watchman Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Watchman Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Watchman Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Watchman Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Watchman Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Watchman Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Watchman Group, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus