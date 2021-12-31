Watchman Group, Inc. Buys Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Sells Uber Technologies Inc, Wolverine World Wide Inc, Nestle SA

New Purchases: VGSH, IWF, DFAE, CSCO, WMT, INTC, KO, EMB, MDY, GPN, IJR, IVV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Discovery Inc, sells Uber Technologies Inc, Wolverine World Wide Inc, Nestle SA, Duke Energy Corp, SPDR Biotech ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Watchman Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Watchman Group, Inc. owns 79 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 91,871 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.60% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,035 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.93% Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 127,168 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2806.03% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 21,395 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 87,703 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. New Position

Watchman Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.77 and $61.18, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $60.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 87,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Watchman Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $264.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Watchman Group, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $27.34. The stock is now traded at around $27.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 19,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Watchman Group, Inc. initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $57.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Watchman Group, Inc. initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Watchman Group, Inc. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Watchman Group, Inc. added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2806.03%. The purchase prices were between $44.48 and $49.03, with an estimated average price of $46.72. The stock is now traded at around $46.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 127,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Watchman Group, Inc. added to a holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 830.57%. The purchase prices were between $30.06 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.01. The stock is now traded at around $30.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 118,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Watchman Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.60%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 91,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Watchman Group, Inc. added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 70.05%. The purchase prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $29.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 113,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Watchman Group, Inc. added to a holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 343.63%. The purchase prices were between $28.1 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 29,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Watchman Group, Inc. added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 75.43%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $250.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Watchman Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $120.82 and $140.74, with an estimated average price of $131.32.

Watchman Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43.

Watchman Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18.