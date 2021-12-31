KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd Buys KE Holdings Inc, Baozun Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Baidu Inc, MINISO Group Holding, QuantumScape Corp

New Purchases: BEKE, BZUN, BABA, COIN, RLX, XPEV, LI, NIO,

Hong Kong, K3, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys KE Holdings Inc, Baozun Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Coinbase Global Inc, RLX Technology Inc, sells Baidu Inc, MINISO Group Holding, QuantumScape Corp, Kanzhun, Farfetch during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd. As of 2021Q4, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd owns 20 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 655,508 shares, 39.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 22,001,400 shares, 23.41% of the total portfolio. Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) - 437,480 shares, 14.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 34,670 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS) - 2,165,100 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Baozun Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.45 and $20.56, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 34,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $189.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd initiated holding in RLX Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.55 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.62. The stock is now traded at around $3.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 108,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.11 and $55, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd added to a holding in Dada Nexus Ltd by 135.57%. The purchase prices were between $11.91 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $19.27. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 26,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95.

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in QuantumScape Corp. The sale prices were between $22.03 and $40.58, with an estimated average price of $27.47.

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $40.62, with an estimated average price of $35.03.

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68.

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $41.04 and $58.3, with an estimated average price of $51.6.

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Zhihu Inc. The sale prices were between $5.11 and $10.52, with an estimated average price of $7.89.