Westshore Wealth, LLC Buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, eBay Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Dollar General Corp, Qualcomm Inc

Investment company Westshore Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, eBay Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Blackstone Inc, sells Johnson & Johnson, Dollar General Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Citigroup Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westshore Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Westshore Wealth, LLC owns 90 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Westshore Wealth, LLC
  1. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 164,955 shares, 24.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 34,440 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
  3. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 262,794 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.71%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 49,476 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 32,348 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.84%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

Westshore Wealth, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.83 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $60.46. The stock is now traded at around $59.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 60,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Westshore Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $229.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Westshore Wealth, LLC initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31. The stock is now traded at around $55.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Westshore Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $36.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 10,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Westshore Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $123.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Westshore Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $74.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Westshore Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 78.51%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $45.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Westshore Wealth, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 31.29%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $177.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Westshore Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Westshore Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Westshore Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Sold Out: Dow Inc (DOW)

Westshore Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99.

Sold Out: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Westshore Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Westshore Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01.



