SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. Buys iShares Global REIT ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

New Purchases: IVE, IWR,

IVE, IWR, Added Positions: REET, IEMG, BND, IEFA, VIG, IGF, IVV, SPY, IWB, QQQ,

REET, IEMG, BND, IEFA, VIG, IGF, IVV, SPY, IWB, QQQ, Reduced Positions: VOO, SCHF, VWO, SCZ, SCHP, IJR, BSV, VUG, ITOT, BNDX, VTV, IWD, VNQ, VONG, IWF, VO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Global REIT ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. owns 39 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/svb+wealth+advisory%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 96,560 shares, 28.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.87% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 535,610 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.61% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 223,080 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63% iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) - 347,360 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.38% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 117,430 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.18%

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $151.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global REIT ETF by 32.38%. The purchase prices were between $27.32 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $28.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 347,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 152.22%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 27,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.82%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 37,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 70.95%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $158.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.