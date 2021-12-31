Trivest Advisors Ltd Buys Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Snowflake Inc, Sea

New Purchases: MU, AMZN, KWEB, AVGO, MRVL, WOLF, NIO, VMW, TMO,

MU, AMZN, KWEB, AVGO, MRVL, WOLF, NIO, VMW, TMO, Added Positions: TSLA, MSFT, NVDA, AMD, ESTC, SOXS,

TSLA, MSFT, NVDA, AMD, ESTC, SOXS, Sold Out: CRM, SNOW, SE, MDB, DDOG, ZI, FIVN, RELY, GOOG, FB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp, Micron Technology Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Snowflake Inc, Sea, MongoDB Inc, Datadog Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trivest Advisors Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Trivest Advisors Ltd owns 16 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 285,300 shares, 27.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.56% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 732,000 shares, 22.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.69% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 726,000 shares, 19.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.95% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 1,386,000 shares, 18.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.30% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 675,000 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. New Position

Trivest Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $90.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.78%. The holding were 675,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trivest Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 11,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trivest Advisors Ltd initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43. The stock is now traded at around $35.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trivest Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $579.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trivest Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 49,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trivest Advisors Ltd initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trivest Advisors Ltd added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 45.56%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $856.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.67%. The holding were 285,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trivest Advisors Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 46.69%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.2%. The holding were 732,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trivest Advisors Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 28.95%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 726,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trivest Advisors Ltd added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 24.30%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $113.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 1,386,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trivest Advisors Ltd added to a holding in Elastic NV by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $110.55 and $186.78, with an estimated average price of $150.73. The stock is now traded at around $80.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trivest Advisors Ltd added to a holding in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.2 and $7.62, with an estimated average price of $4.84. The stock is now traded at around $4.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trivest Advisors Ltd sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.

Trivest Advisors Ltd sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27.

Trivest Advisors Ltd sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.

Trivest Advisors Ltd sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15.

Trivest Advisors Ltd sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44.

Trivest Advisors Ltd sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07.