Trivest Advisors Ltd Buys Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Snowflake Inc, Sea

Investment company Trivest Advisors Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp, Micron Technology Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Snowflake Inc, Sea, MongoDB Inc, Datadog Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trivest Advisors Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Trivest Advisors Ltd owns 16 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Trivest Advisors Ltd
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 285,300 shares, 27.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.56%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 732,000 shares, 22.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.69%
  3. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 726,000 shares, 19.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.95%
  4. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 1,386,000 shares, 18.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.30%
  5. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 675,000 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Trivest Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $90.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.78%. The holding were 675,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Trivest Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 11,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Trivest Advisors Ltd initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43. The stock is now traded at around $35.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Trivest Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $579.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Trivest Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 49,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)

Trivest Advisors Ltd initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Trivest Advisors Ltd added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 45.56%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $856.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.67%. The holding were 285,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Trivest Advisors Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 46.69%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.2%. The holding were 732,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Trivest Advisors Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 28.95%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 726,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Trivest Advisors Ltd added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 24.30%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $113.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 1,386,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Elastic NV (ESTC)

Trivest Advisors Ltd added to a holding in Elastic NV by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $110.55 and $186.78, with an estimated average price of $150.73. The stock is now traded at around $80.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (SOXS)

Trivest Advisors Ltd added to a holding in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.2 and $7.62, with an estimated average price of $4.84. The stock is now traded at around $4.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Trivest Advisors Ltd sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.

Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Trivest Advisors Ltd sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27.

Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)

Trivest Advisors Ltd sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.

Sold Out: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

Trivest Advisors Ltd sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15.

Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Trivest Advisors Ltd sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44.

Sold Out: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

Trivest Advisors Ltd sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07.



