First Ascent Asset Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Sells iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF, sells iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Ascent Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, First Ascent Asset Management, LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $524 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 183,607 shares, 15.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.40% ISHARES TRUST (IUSB) - 1,001,371 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.28% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 217,418 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.61% Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 1,444,071 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,130,839 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.02%

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 22.27%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 516,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 26.70%. The purchase prices were between $41.94 and $46.8, with an estimated average price of $44.65. The stock is now traded at around $42.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 302,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF by 30.84%. The purchase prices were between $27.35 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $28.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 285,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 24.75%. The purchase prices were between $85.38 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $91.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 100,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 53.57%. The purchase prices were between $75.3 and $84.98, with an estimated average price of $81.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 47,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 29.61%. The purchase prices were between $33.54 and $35.82, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $33.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 157,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $39.09 and $40.16, with an estimated average price of $39.67.