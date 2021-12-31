Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Templeton Global Income Fund, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: PFF, DGRO, USMV, VTIP, IXUS, XLU, VYM, HDV, PFL, RTX, SPY, PGF, HD, PDI, VGI, FIS, TSLA, KO, INTC, FPE, CARR, CHY, AMZN, ITW, OTIS, COST, CVX, AVGO, WEC, MO, HYT, CHI, HIX, JPS, CHW, JPC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Templeton Global Income Fund, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, CSX Corp, W.P. Carey Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group. As of 2021Q4, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group owns 71 stocks with a total value of $82 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 105,958 shares, 13.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 567.75% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 57,386 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.81% ISHARES TRUST (PFF) - 138,084 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 19,088 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 142.57% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 71,345 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. New Position

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.63%. The holding were 138,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $52.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 71,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 41,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 62,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 31,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $66.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 17,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 567.75%. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $97.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.73%. The holding were 105,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 142.57%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $262.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 19,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 372.58%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $102.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 14,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group added to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 178.47%. The purchase prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78. The stock is now traded at around $101.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 17,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 62.77%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $158.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 13,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 197.12%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 3,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38.

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in High Income Securities Fund. The sale prices were between $8.41 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $8.73.