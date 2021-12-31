Trust Co of Kansas Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Roper Technologies Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Microsoft Corp, Starbucks Corp, Alphabet Inc

New Purchases: EFA, ROP, IWM, VUG, ITW, AVGO, F, ZTS, TEQI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Roper Technologies Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Microchip Technology Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF, sells Microsoft Corp, Starbucks Corp, Alphabet Inc, Applied Materials Inc, OGE Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Co of Kansas. As of 2021Q4, Trust Co of Kansas owns 71 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 43,979 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,908 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.1% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,605 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.49% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,899 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.23% Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 101,683 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.44%

Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $75.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 91,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $445.49 and $498.43, with an estimated average price of $476.58. The stock is now traded at around $440.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 10,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $199.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 15,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $274.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02. The stock is now traded at around $215.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $579.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 356 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co of Kansas added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 61.44%. The purchase prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $71.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 101,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co of Kansas sold out a holding in OGE Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $32.69 and $38.38, with an estimated average price of $35.11.