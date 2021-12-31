Trust Co of Kansas Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Roper Technologies Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Microsoft Corp, Starbucks Corp, Alphabet Inc

- New Purchases: EFA, ROP, IWM, VUG, ITW, AVGO, F, ZTS, TEQI,
- Added Positions: MCHP, VEEV, LMT, BA, TCHP, ENB, MMM, INTC, CRM,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, SBUX, GOOGL, AMAT, BRK.B, V, XOM, AMZN, VTV, ADBE, EMR, HD, MRK, AAPL, PFE, EVRG, T, IDXX, BMY, UPS, VZ, ABBV, JNJ, ORCL, UNP,
- Sold Out: OGE,
For the details of Trust Co of Kansas's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trust+co+of+kansas/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 43,979 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.06%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,908 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.1%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,605 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.49%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,899 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.23%
- Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 101,683 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.44%
Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 91,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $445.49 and $498.43, with an estimated average price of $476.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 10,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 15,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 801 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 356 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Trust Co of Kansas added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 61.44%. The purchase prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 101,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Trust Co of Kansas sold out a holding in OGE Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $32.69 and $38.38, with an estimated average price of $35.11.
