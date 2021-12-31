Equitable Holdings, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

New Purchases: SRLN, FLRN, SCHX, BIL, SHYG, SPTL, IAT, ITB, PICK, EWC, QQQM, EEMO, PDP, XHB, FLQM, ANGL, CBND, RIVN, DD, PDI, PXD, CAH, SYLD, TROW, HYHG, SCHW, RBLX, RSG, TMFC, ONEY, LXRX, SNOW, SOFI, SOFI, TER, MGV, VTWO, CDC, WHR, DEM, HYZD, DLS, ASML, GSL, ILMN, BY, IGR, STZ, CRWD, DTE, HACK, AIEQ, EMN, EVRG, FXL, FLN, GAB, PLUG, IVR, XSHQ, IYY, TLH, ISTB, KRNY, KWEB, LVS, LNT, MGM, MSGE, NBY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Equitable Holdings, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Equitable Holdings, Inc. owns 853 stocks with a total value of $6.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 825,307 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.63% Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 3,243,336 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34% BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE) - 3,187,243 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.61% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 1,264,326 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.17% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 550,008 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63%

Equitable Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 312,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.55 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $30.59. The stock is now traded at around $30.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 222,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $103.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 45,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 39,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $45.18, with an estimated average price of $44.83. The stock is now traded at around $44.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $42.62, with an estimated average price of $40.6. The stock is now traded at around $46.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.78%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,323,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 4379.61%. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $42.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 415,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 204.17%. The purchase prices were between $87.24 and $95.87, with an estimated average price of $91. The stock is now traded at around $82.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 160,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 23.33%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 102,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 554.08%. The purchase prices were between $40.03 and $41.07, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 259,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 103.58%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 303,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The sale prices were between $25.09 and $25.11, with an estimated average price of $25.1.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET. The sale prices were between $49.07 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $49.16.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.49.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $17.01 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $18.9.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.