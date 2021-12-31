Bullseye Asset Management LLC Buys Zeta Global Holdings Corp, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, FIGS Inc, Sells OptimizeRx Corp, CyrusOne Inc, CryoPort Inc

Added Positions: ZETA, NCLH, FIGS, JAMF, JAMF, IMXI, FOUR, PRMW, DLO, BAND, PING, MQ, CDNA, PYCR, DRVN, VG, PSTG, NVTA, FROG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zeta Global Holdings Corp, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, FIGS Inc, Jamf Holding Corp, Jamf Holding Corp, sells OptimizeRx Corp, CyrusOne Inc, CryoPort Inc, Dynatrace Inc, Ncino Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bullseye Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Bullseye Asset Management LLC owns 94 stocks with a total value of $252 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) - 482,983 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11% Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) - 86,521 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) - 123,750 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.84% Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) - 137,108 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Wingstop Inc (WING) - 41,860 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Zeta Global Holdings Corp by 680.41%. The purchase prices were between $6.3 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 437,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 54.24%. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 327,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC added to a holding in FIGS Inc by 109.09%. The purchase prices were between $22.94 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $32.76. The stock is now traded at around $16.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Jamf Holding Corp by 30.72%. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 148,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC added to a holding in International Money Express Inc by 143.69%. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.01, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $15.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 134,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $48.39 and $76.76, with an estimated average price of $64.62.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in SolarWinds Corp. The sale prices were between $13.85 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $16.14.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Tennant Co. The sale prices were between $75.9 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $80.42.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Acutus Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $3.1 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $5.52.