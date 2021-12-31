Bullseye Asset Management LLC Buys Zeta Global Holdings Corp, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, FIGS Inc, Sells OptimizeRx Corp, CyrusOne Inc, CryoPort Inc

- Added Positions: ZETA, NCLH, FIGS, JAMF, JAMF, IMXI, FOUR, PRMW, DLO, BAND, PING, MQ, CDNA, PYCR, DRVN, VG, PSTG, NVTA, FROG,
- Reduced Positions: OPRX, CYRX, DT, RVLV, DCT, HLNE, OLLI, GAN, BIGC, ONEM, MYTE, TLS, ABCL, PAYA, RSKD, MAX, ONTF,
- Sold Out: CONE, NCNO, SWI, BILL, TNC, AFIB, S, S, HYFM, DH, STER,
- Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) - 482,983 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
- Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) - 86,521 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio.
- OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) - 123,750 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.84%
- Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) - 137,108 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio.
- Wingstop Inc (WING) - 41,860 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio.
Bullseye Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Zeta Global Holdings Corp by 680.41%. The purchase prices were between $6.3 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 437,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 54.24%. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 327,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FIGS Inc (FIGS)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC added to a holding in FIGS Inc by 109.09%. The purchase prices were between $22.94 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $32.76. The stock is now traded at around $16.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Jamf Holding Corp by 30.72%. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 148,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Money Express Inc (IMXI)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC added to a holding in International Money Express Inc by 143.69%. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.01, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $15.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 134,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.Sold Out: Ncino Inc (NCNO)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $48.39 and $76.76, with an estimated average price of $64.62.Sold Out: SolarWinds Corp (SWI)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in SolarWinds Corp. The sale prices were between $13.85 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $16.14.Sold Out: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63.Sold Out: Tennant Co (TNC)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Tennant Co. The sale prices were between $75.9 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $80.42.Sold Out: Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Acutus Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $3.1 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $5.52.
