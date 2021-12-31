Highside Global Management Llc Buys Zillow Group Inc, Block Inc, European Wax Center Inc, Sells Pinterest Inc, Frontdoor Inc, Dollar General Corp

New Purchases: Z, SQ, EWCZ, MCW,

Z, SQ, EWCZ, MCW, Added Positions: ROKU, HLMN,

ROKU, HLMN, Reduced Positions: DG, H, BKNG, DRVN, SBNY, WTW, APG, GSHD,

DG, H, BKNG, DRVN, SBNY, WTW, APG, GSHD, Sold Out: PINS, FTDR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zillow Group Inc, Block Inc, European Wax Center Inc, Mister Car Wash Inc, Roku Inc, sells Pinterest Inc, Frontdoor Inc, Dollar General Corp, Booking Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highside Global Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Highside Global Management Llc owns 17 stocks with a total value of $254 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HIGHSIDE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highside+global+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

APi Group Corp (APG) - 812,859 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.58% Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) - 213,984 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.94% Signature Bank (SBNY) - 62,234 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.24% Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW) - 83,500 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.73% Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) - 558,421 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.14%

Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $60.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 209,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $97.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 71,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in European Wax Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.46 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $28.34. The stock is now traded at around $24.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 293,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in Mister Car Wash Inc. The purchase prices were between $16 and $19.46, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $15.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 451,574 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highside Global Management Llc added to a holding in Roku Inc by 46.09%. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $112.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 73,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highside Global Management Llc sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.

Highside Global Management Llc sold out a holding in Frontdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $32.84 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $37.84.