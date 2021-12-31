Highside Global Management Llc Buys Zillow Group Inc, Block Inc, European Wax Center Inc, Sells Pinterest Inc, Frontdoor Inc, Dollar General Corp

- New Purchases: Z, SQ, EWCZ, MCW,
- Added Positions: ROKU, HLMN,
- Reduced Positions: DG, H, BKNG, DRVN, SBNY, WTW, APG, GSHD,
- Sold Out: PINS, FTDR,
For the details of HIGHSIDE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highside+global+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HIGHSIDE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- APi Group Corp (APG) - 812,859 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.58%
- Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) - 213,984 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.94%
- Signature Bank (SBNY) - 62,234 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.24%
- Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW) - 83,500 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.73%
- Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) - 558,421 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.14%
Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $60.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 209,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Block Inc (SQ)
Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $97.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 71,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ)
Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in European Wax Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.46 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $28.34. The stock is now traded at around $24.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 293,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW)
Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in Mister Car Wash Inc. The purchase prices were between $16 and $19.46, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $15.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 451,574 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Highside Global Management Llc added to a holding in Roku Inc by 46.09%. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $112.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 73,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Highside Global Management Llc sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.Sold Out: Frontdoor Inc (FTDR)
Highside Global Management Llc sold out a holding in Frontdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $32.84 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $37.84.
Here is the complete portfolio of HIGHSIDE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. HIGHSIDE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HIGHSIDE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HIGHSIDE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HIGHSIDE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying