Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC Buys Lazydays Holdings Inc, iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Kemper Corp, iShares Global Tech ETF

New Purchases: IVLU, RILY, COMT, RLY, SARK, IAU, LDEM, HVT, NVO, SPYD, DLR, DISCK, FEZ, VBR, XLE,

LAZY, IVV, USMV, MA, CMCSA, ADI, AAPL, WM, MSFT, GLD, CPNG, AVGO, SPY, JPM, ACN, XLF, XLV, AMT, SCHG, LAZR, UNH, RFP, ET, CSCO, SWKS, SYK, TXN, RTX, CCI, TEL, V, ABT, DOC, IEFA, QUAL, AMZN, FCX, NOC, HD, KLAC, HON, ICE, MPW, JNJ, CME, DGRO, EFG, BAC, NEE, AMAT, OEF, ITW, VYM, XLP, XLU, GOOGL, MCO, PG, PFE, UNP, NFLX, WMT, DHI, RF, LLY, MRK, SPGI, LOW, ABBV, ARDX, SCHV, AMGN, GOOG, BDX, Reduced Positions: BMY, IXN, BGFV, ESGE, EFV, VLUE, XLY, IXG, FDN, SBLK, VHT, VIS, XLB, IYE, PARA, RSG, IWM, MMM, PEP, PINS, CHWY, AOA, EWU, LEU, BP, IEMG, XLI, MDT, NKE, TWTR, FANG, ENV, CRM, DIS, VUG, SENS, VBK, ALRN, ULTA, VZ, SBUX, GS, T,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lazydays Holdings Inc, iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, B. Riley Financial Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Kemper Corp, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Organon during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC owns 217 stocks with a total value of $560 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keebeck+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 94,444 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% ISHARES TRUST (DVY) - 316,329 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) - 282,200 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 46,538 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 85,264 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4%

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $25.86, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 35,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in B. Riley Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.94 and $89.05, with an estimated average price of $73.61. The stock is now traded at around $64.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.56 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $34.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.75 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $35.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $27.48, with an estimated average price of $26.78. The stock is now traded at around $28.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $36.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Lazydays Holdings Inc by 168.34%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $22.66, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $17.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 213,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 177.31%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 72.22%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $369.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 30.56%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $46.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 49,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 35.16%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $160.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 39.56%. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kemper Corp. The sale prices were between $52.5 and $70.56, with an estimated average price of $60.62.

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51.

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $23.82 and $26.67, with an estimated average price of $25.31.

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32.