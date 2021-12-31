Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC Buys Lazydays Holdings Inc, iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Kemper Corp, iShares Global Tech ETF

- New Purchases: IVLU, RILY, COMT, RLY, SARK, IAU, LDEM, HVT, NVO, SPYD, DLR, DISCK, FEZ, VBR, XLE,
- Added Positions: LAZY, IVV, USMV, MA, CMCSA, ADI, AAPL, WM, MSFT, GLD, CPNG, AVGO, SPY, JPM, ACN, XLF, XLV, AMT, SCHG, LAZR, UNH, RFP, ET, CSCO, SWKS, SYK, TXN, RTX, CCI, TEL, V, ABT, DOC, IEFA, QUAL, AMZN, FCX, NOC, HD, KLAC, HON, ICE, MPW, JNJ, CME, DGRO, EFG, BAC, NEE, AMAT, OEF, ITW, VYM, XLP, XLU, GOOGL, MCO, PG, PFE, UNP, NFLX, WMT, DHI, RF, LLY, MRK, SPGI, LOW, ABBV, ARDX, SCHV, AMGN, GOOG, BDX,
- Reduced Positions: BMY, IXN, BGFV, ESGE, EFV, VLUE, XLY, IXG, FDN, SBLK, VHT, VIS, XLB, IYE, PARA, RSG, IWM, MMM, PEP, PINS, CHWY, AOA, EWU, LEU, BP, IEMG, XLI, MDT, NKE, TWTR, FANG, ENV, CRM, DIS, VUG, SENS, VBK, ALRN, ULTA, VZ, SBUX, GS, T,
- Sold Out: KMPR, DKNG, OGN, NLOK, PTON, D, ALT, DOCU, CARR, AMRX, NAKD, BRQS,
For the details of Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keebeck+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 94,444 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- ISHARES TRUST (DVY) - 316,329 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
- Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) - 282,200 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 46,538 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
- Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 85,264 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4%
Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $25.86, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 35,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY)
Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in B. Riley Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.94 and $89.05, with an estimated average price of $73.61. The stock is now traded at around $64.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.56 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $34.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (SARK)
Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.75 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $35.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY)
Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $27.48, with an estimated average price of $26.78. The stock is now traded at around $28.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $36.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY)
Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Lazydays Holdings Inc by 168.34%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $22.66, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $17.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 213,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 177.31%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 72.22%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $369.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 30.56%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $46.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 49,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 35.16%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $160.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 39.56%. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Kemper Corp (KMPR)
Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kemper Corp. The sale prices were between $52.5 and $70.56, with an estimated average price of $60.62.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.Sold Out: Organon & Co (OGN)
Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51.Sold Out: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)
Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $23.82 and $26.67, with an estimated average price of $25.31.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32.
Here is the complete portfolio of Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying