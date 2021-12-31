Voss Capital, LLC Buys BrightSphere Investment Group Inc, Griffon Corp, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Sells Rimini Street Inc, Mitek Systems Inc, Avid Technology Inc

New Purchases: BSIG, WSM, HBP, AVYA, MATW, SDIG, CGTX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BrightSphere Investment Group Inc, Griffon Corp, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Huttig Building Products Inc, BlueLinx Holdings Inc, sells Rimini Street Inc, Mitek Systems Inc, Avid Technology Inc, Greenidge Generation Holdings, Legacy Housing Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Voss Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Voss Capital, LLC owns 37 stocks with a total value of $324 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Griffon Corp (GFF) - 1,304,122 shares, 11.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.28% BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC) - 342,500 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.49% Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) - 1,815,000 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.24% Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) - 1,450,000 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.09% International Money Express Inc (IMXI) - 1,300,000 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.35%

Voss Capital, LLC initiated holding in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.85 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 535,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Voss Capital, LLC initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $140.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 52,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Voss Capital, LLC initiated holding in Huttig Building Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.15 and $11.07, with an estimated average price of $8.2. The stock is now traded at around $9.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 759,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Voss Capital, LLC initiated holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.2 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.74. The stock is now traded at around $13.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Voss Capital, LLC initiated holding in Matthews International Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.45 and $39.42, with an estimated average price of $36.23. The stock is now traded at around $34.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 84,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Voss Capital, LLC initiated holding in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.87 and $33.26, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $10.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 170,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Voss Capital, LLC added to a holding in Griffon Corp by 37.28%. The purchase prices were between $24.76 and $29.06, with an estimated average price of $26.76. The stock is now traded at around $22.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 1,304,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Voss Capital, LLC added to a holding in BlueLinx Holdings Inc by 24.49%. The purchase prices were between $46.76 and $95.76, with an estimated average price of $68.39. The stock is now traded at around $85.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 342,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Voss Capital, LLC added to a holding in PFSweb Inc by 111.56%. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $12.9. The stock is now traded at around $11.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 836,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Voss Capital, LLC added to a holding in International Money Express Inc by 29.35%. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.01, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $15.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Voss Capital, LLC added to a holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc by 48.48%. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $43.48. The stock is now traded at around $34.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 245,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Voss Capital, LLC added to a holding in American Outdoor Brands Inc by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $18.21 and $25.08, with an estimated average price of $22.41. The stock is now traded at around $16.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 564,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Voss Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Mitek Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $16.42 and $19.86, with an estimated average price of $17.82.

Voss Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Sierra Metals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.26 and $2.46, with an estimated average price of $1.7.

Voss Capital, LLC sold out a holding in 1847 Goedeker Inc. The sale prices were between $1.99 and $3.5, with an estimated average price of $2.68.