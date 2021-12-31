Kopp Family Office, LLC Buys Five9 Inc, Mitek Systems Inc

Added Positions: FIVN, MITK, IEFA, IEMG, JAMF, JAMF, HZNP, IAGG, IMTB, ISTB,

FIVN, MITK, IEFA, IEMG, JAMF, JAMF, HZNP, IAGG, IMTB, ISTB, Reduced Positions: NEO, VCEL, IVV, IJH, IJR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Five9 Inc, Mitek Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kopp Family Office, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Kopp Family Office, LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 548,715 shares, 25.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45% NeoGenomics Inc (NEO) - 1,612,363 shares, 24.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.7% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 363,622 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.38% Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) - 597,910 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.14% Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) - 597,910 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.14%

Kopp Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 66.10%. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $115.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 152,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kopp Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Mitek Systems Inc by 146.75%. The purchase prices were between $16.42 and $19.86, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $14.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 236,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.