Kopp Family Office, LLC Buys Five9 Inc, Mitek Systems Inc

- Added Positions: FIVN, MITK, IEFA, IEMG, JAMF, JAMF, HZNP, IAGG, IMTB, ISTB,
- Reduced Positions: NEO, VCEL, IVV, IJH, IJR,
For the details of Kopp Family Office, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kopp+family+office%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Kopp Family Office, LLC
- Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 548,715 shares, 25.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
- NeoGenomics Inc (NEO) - 1,612,363 shares, 24.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.7%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 363,622 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.38%
- Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) - 597,910 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.14%
Kopp Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 66.10%. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $115.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 152,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mitek Systems Inc (MITK)
Kopp Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Mitek Systems Inc by 146.75%. The purchase prices were between $16.42 and $19.86, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $14.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 236,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.
