Kopp Family Office, LLC Buys Five9 Inc, Mitek Systems Inc

Investment company Kopp Family Office, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Five9 Inc, Mitek Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kopp Family Office, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Kopp Family Office, LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Kopp Family Office, LLC
  1. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 548,715 shares, 25.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
  2. NeoGenomics Inc (NEO) - 1,612,363 shares, 24.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.7%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 363,622 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.38%
  4. Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) - 597,910 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.14%
Added: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Kopp Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 66.10%. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $115.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 152,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mitek Systems Inc (MITK)

Kopp Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Mitek Systems Inc by 146.75%. The purchase prices were between $16.42 and $19.86, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $14.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 236,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.



