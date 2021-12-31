Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC Buys Bank of Nova Scotia, Metalla Royalty & Streaming, Equinox Gold Corp, Sells Kinross Gold Corp, Pretium Resources Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust

- New Purchases: NSR, NSR, GDX, EEM, CNI, EXK, AAU,
- Added Positions: BNS, MTA, EQX, TTE, OR, AEM, BCE, BTI, FSM, BTG, GOLD, WPM, NVS, UL, OUNZ, EMX, FEMB, PM, IGOV, CEF, BWX, GDXJ, VOD,
- Reduced Positions: KGC, PVG, NEM, NTR, PHYS, SAND, RDS.A, EQNR, ARCE, DADA, API, AGI, AG, BNR, PSLV,
- Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 1,594,083 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32%
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 485,342 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.5%
- British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) - 538,185 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.20%
- Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 162,791 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
- Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 202,012 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.56%
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Nomad Royalty Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.04 and $7.89, with an estimated average price of $7.25. The stock is now traded at around $6.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 248,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nomad Royalty Co Ltd (NSR)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $34.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 40,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $124.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Endeavour Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.9 and $5.82, with an estimated average price of $4.71. The stock is now traded at around $4.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3171.69%. The purchase prices were between $61.54 and $71.73, with an estimated average price of $66.21. The stock is now traded at around $71.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 190,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (MTA)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd by 339.85%. The purchase prices were between $6.3 and $8.42, with an estimated average price of $7.37. The stock is now traded at around $7.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 2,026,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Equinox Gold Corp (EQX)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Equinox Gold Corp by 297.67%. The purchase prices were between $6.18 and $8.53, with an estimated average price of $7.31. The stock is now traded at around $6.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 1,958,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 287.92%. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $57.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 192,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd by 44.76%. The purchase prices were between $11.2 and $13.65, with an estimated average price of $12.2. The stock is now traded at around $12.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,064,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BCE Inc (BCE)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BCE Inc by 33.38%. The purchase prices were between $50.14 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 146,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.
