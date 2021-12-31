Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Microsoft Corp, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Skyworks Solutions Inc

- New Purchases: TM, RMT, ADX, SCHP, IGV, IMTM, IQLT, FBCG, AOD, USIG, WOLF, USVM, SHOP, GROY, SLVM, CHK, VMEO, FPFD, FBRT, FBRT, NFGC, PLTR, IAC, FOUR, TXG, CRWD, DELL, ONL, RIVN, BIL, BNDX, BOX, GOVT, ITB, IZRL, MTUM, SLV, USHY, VCR, VTWO, XOP, MSTR, GAB, KOP, OLED, X, SWBI, SFL, PPG, OKE, GGT, KEY, EOG, XRAY, CRL, CVGW, ARCC, ALB, KNSL, GUT, PODD, GRX, VMW, SBLK, EFC, SSNC, GBDC, MPC, TRIP, DOC, AY, MRNS, AIR, CC,
- Added Positions: IJR, SCHD, BSV, VONV, VOO, GOOG, IWD, PRF, JPST, VCSH, VTIP, QUAL, SPHQ, PRFZ, ACN, ICSH, IWN, VTWV, ABT, JPM, RVT, MA, INVZ, EEM, GLDM, TCHP, AMZN, AMGN, AVB, TFC, BAC, BRK.B, EL, NEE, FDX, HD, ITW, ISRG, MMC, MCD, PG, SKY, SYK, UNP, BR, APTV, ABBV, CDW, VIGI, VTV, XSVM, AIG, AMT, ADI, ADP, BCPC, BAX, BDX, CVS, CVX, KO, CMCSA, COST, DE, DVN, DEO, DLR, DUK, ECL, F, GD, GOOGL, HON, IIVI, JNJ, MDLZ, LH, LOW, MKC, SPGI, NFLX, NSC, NOC, PH, PNW, LIN, RPM, RMD, SBUX, TJX, TECH, USB, RTX, DIS, WM, LMAT, BX, TEL, AVGO, ARKW, BOTZ, CWB, DGRW, FNDX, VEA, VEU, VMBS, VNQ, CB, PLD, ASML, ATVI, AEIS, A, ADC, APD, ALGN, AON, ADM, BLL, BIIB, BWA, BXP, BMY, BTI, CBT, CTRA, CPT, CP, COF, CAT, CNC, LUMN, FIS, CME, CLF, CLX, CSGP, CTSH, COP, CLB, CUZ, CCI, CFR, DRI, D, DCI, DD, BOOM, ETN, EIX, ENB, EFSC, EPD, EXPE, EXPD, XOM, GRMN, GIS, HIG, WELL, HUM, MTCH, IBM, IDA, IP, INTU, IRM, KNX, LRCX, LEN, LYV, MDC, MRO, MPW, MLAB, MU, MHK, MCO, VTRS, NVR, NDAQ, NYCB, NEM, NI, NKE, NVS, NUE, OHI, PKG, PFE, PXD, PII, BKNG, PRU, PSA, QCOM, RJF, SBAC, SHW, SPG, SU, SYY, TROW, TGT, TXN, TMO, TTE, UNF, UFCS, VFC, VZ, WDFC, WMT, WBA, WFC, WMB, CMG, HQL, NEA, HPF, EMD, HTGC, HBI, TMUS, LULU, MSCI, MTA, PM, SEM, XXII, CHTR, TRNO, TSLA, KKR, GM, BAH, KMI, ZNGA, WDAY, ZTS, IQV, VEEV, TWTR, BRG, CFG, HUBS, STOR, ETSY, SNAP, HLNE, MRNA, LYFT, DOW, CTVA, CARR, LESL, BMBL, IS, AMLP, AOM, AOR, ARKQ, FIW, GAL, GLTR, HYD, IJH, IUSG, IUSV, IXUS, SCHB, SCHF, SCHY, TIP, VFH, VXUS, XLE, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, VIG, IVV, IEFA, IWF, IWM, SWKS, ARKK, VIOO, EMQQ, VONG, SPY, LCID, GLD, QQQ, VB, IONS, MRK, NVDA, PARA, SCHW, C, CL, EW, LLY, EMR, MDT, VTR, VOD, CHY, STAG, FB, QRVO, DOCU, DKNG, SNOW, ARKG, EFA, FYX, SCHG, SDY, VHT, VTEB, VUG, VV, ADBE, AMD, ALL, MO, HES, AEP, APH, AMAT, WTRG, AGO, ALV, OZK, GOLD, BBY, BLK, BA, BC, CF, CM, CWST, CATY, CSCO, CTXS, CAG, CNMD, DISCA, LCII, EWBC, ENTG, FAST, FNF, FITB, FCFS, FRME, FELE, FCX, GATX, GE, GILD, MNST, LHX, HAS, HTLF, HXL, INTC, SJM, K, LECO, LNC, LMT, MAS, MTH, MET, MOH, MSI, DS, NWL, NUAN, ORLY, OMC, ORCL, PEP, PLXS, PGR, O, ROST, R, SLB, TRV, TDY, TFX, GL, TRMK, UBSI, UPS, UTHR, WAB, WWW, QRTEA, EVR, EBS, AIMC, MELI, V, FTNT, DG, PEB, TRGP, FRC, FLT, HII, NOW, ALEX, CONE, ANET, BABA, CTLT, JRVR, HLI, SQ, TEAM, LSXMA, LSXMK, SITE, ELF, GOLF, NVT, PSN, OTIS, ABNB, OGN, KD, GDX, ITA, IVE, MDY, PEY, PGX, RWR, SCHO, SCHX, VGSH, VO, VSS, VTWG, XLF, XT,
- Sold Out: ASG, JDD, NCZ, HFRO, BIDU, APO, JTD, VST, EVV, IGSB, IHF, BSCL, ARKF, RBLX, MIR, BHF, CRSP, DWM, EPI, EWZ, IXG, DNOW, MUB, WPGGQ, REML, KSU, BANR, CMO, CAH, VALE, CRWS, ERIC, FRT, FLEX, HRC, RH, LGF.B, MGA, WHR, WEX, RDS.B, WU, CLNE, LEA,
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 164,200 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41%
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 332,781 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 56,271 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 79,977 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 226,578 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36%
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc initiated holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The purchase prices were between $166.97 and $187.44, with an estimated average price of $180.06. The stock is now traded at around $188.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 743 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc (RMT)
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc initiated holding in Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $10.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX)
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc initiated holding in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.53 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $20.08. The stock is now traded at around $17.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET (IMTM)
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET. The purchase prices were between $36.05 and $38.95, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $35.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 649 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Moment (USVM)
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc initiated holding in VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Moment. The purchase prices were between $69.11 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $72.77. The stock is now traded at around $67.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 471 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 562 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 25.70%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 59,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc added to a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 85.09%. The purchase prices were between $159.13 and $171.95, with an estimated average price of $166.6. The stock is now traded at around $166.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.47%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 26,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 160.56%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $128.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio (PRFZ)
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc added to a holding in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio by 136.02%. The purchase prices were between $180.6 and $200.41, with an estimated average price of $190.11. The stock is now traded at around $178.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 22.93%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $321.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc (ASG)
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc sold out a holding in Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $8.37 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.09.Sold Out: Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund (JDD)
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund. The sale prices were between $10.23 and $10.94, with an estimated average price of $10.69.Sold Out: Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ)
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc sold out a holding in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II. The sale prices were between $4.87 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $5.23.Sold Out: Highland Income Fund (HFRO)
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc sold out a holding in Highland Income Fund. The sale prices were between $10.73 and $11.44, with an estimated average price of $11.14.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF)
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF. The sale prices were between $251.6 and $291.68, with an estimated average price of $272.85.
