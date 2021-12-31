Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal We

New Purchases: GOLD, FNGS, IZRL, IRT, FSM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar, Invesco Financial Preferred ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC owns 167 stocks with a total value of $230 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 36,694 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.27% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 28,837 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 156,799 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.24% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 19,399 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.67% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 77,278 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10258.98%

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Bank of Montreal ZC SP ETN REDEEM 08/01/2038 USD 5. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.97, with an estimated average price of $32.93. The stock is now traded at around $27.677600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.22 and $31.84, with an estimated average price of $29.51. The stock is now traded at around $23.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $23.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.06 and $5.25, with an estimated average price of $4.11. The stock is now traded at around $3.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 26,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 10258.98%. The purchase prices were between $60.77 and $61.18, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $60.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 77,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 3371.46%. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 33,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar by 12107.28%. The purchase prices were between $144.9 and $160.2, with an estimated average price of $153.3. The stock is now traded at around $142.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 18,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 39353.04%. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 136,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 367116.67%. The purchase prices were between $35.83 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $36.11. The stock is now traded at around $34.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 44,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 9973.05%. The purchase prices were between $146.12 and $184.09, with an estimated average price of $167.44. The stock is now traded at around $135.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 14,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25.

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71.

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47.

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.49 and $14.99, with an estimated average price of $14.76.

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $100.01 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $111.07.

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The sale prices were between $30.55 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $30.59.