Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal We

- New Purchases: GOLD, FNGS, IZRL, IRT, FSM,
- Added Positions: VGSH, IYZ, RCD, PGF, SPIB, PTF, DTD, ABNB, JPM, BIL, CGW, FHLC, HTGC, SPHQ, PEY, MPW, PFF, TMFC, DAL, WPC, GS, HNDL, PFM, CMCSA, ICVT, SGOL, ARKW, TIP, AGG, SPYG, SPSM, MO, BIV, NLY, UPS, TPVG, VO, NOW, FDUS, RDVY, IBM, VNQ, BBDC, JNK, DOW, PFG, NFLX, GD, EFA, SJNK, SPIP, XLF, GMED, ADBE, ALL, KO, ECL, LLY, KR, MET, PFE, PSA, TSCO, USB, UNH, XEL, AOK, TRV, SGEN, WBA, ING, HRB, EXR, MJ, EA, V, GNRC, ACN,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, BSV, SPTM, IJH, DIA, MSFT, XOM, NVDA, BRK.B, QQQ, FLOT, ETSY, ROBO, AMZN, HD, JNJ, GOOGL, TSLA, VT, PYPL, IWM, MFMS, VWO, T, CVX, WMT, RGEN, DIS, GLD, VCIT, SPY, GILD, IYE, AMD, VZ, PG, CVS, RTX, MMM, BMY, ZNGA, FB, INTC, MCD, EEM, SPYD, ABBV, ABT, COST, TSM, STOR, ASML,
- Sold Out: VCSH, RSP, VTI, PGX, IYW, FLRN, VIG, XMMO, GOOG, AGM, MU, SQ, XLE, SPSB, PWR, MGA, TDOC, DGX, SCCO, VYM, AVGO, QRVO, ARKG, AMAT, ZM, BA, HON, NUSI, PHO, XMPT, ETN, NEM, RCII, CRWD, ARKK, ATVI, TNC, NTLA, STEM, CSCO, EMR, TSN, LIT, VEEV, DOCU, IBB, VEA, FICO, ROKU, DASH, COIN, ICLN, C, Z, TTD, CNRG, JETS, XLV, CINF, EW, KMB, MRK, PRLB, CGC, CHNG, GTO, SLV, UFO, VCEL, AMGN, ADI, CCL, DUK, ISRG, PLUG, UPST, BLOK, CQQQ, IPO, VGLT, COP, INTU, QCOM, RCL, MA, BX, PM, PNR, RNG, FSK, SHOP, LYFT, U, BNDX, MOON, SOXX, XBI, DRI, DE, EXAS, MDLZ, MLM, SO, WM, WSM, WYNN, YUM, SIX, SII, TRIP, ANET, HYFM, ACWV, EMB, HDV, IYR, JPST, MDYV, QYLD, SPDW, SPEM, VUG, AFL, ALK, AEP, AME, ADM, BAC, BDX, BBY, BTI, DXLG, CAT, CGNX, DCI, ETR, ERIC, NEE, GE, GSK, GGG, HTLD, HSY, HRC, ITW, LMT, MGM, MRVL, MDT, MBT, MCO, VTRS, NUE, ON, OXY, ORI, OTTR, PGR, O, RRGB, ROK, RCI, SPG, LUV, SLF, SNPS, TER, TTE, UAL, APTS, FLT, HII, PANW, WDAY, MPLX, NCLH, RARE, BABA, CYBR, TWLO, YUMC, OKTA, APPN, SE, EYE, MRNA, UBER, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, SNOW, AMWL, KD, BOTZ, BUG, DOL, EEMA, GLTR, IEI, IJK, MDYG, PBW, PKB, PRNT, PSI, PSJ, PWB, PWV, TOTL, VBK, VDE, VFH, VOT, VTV, VV, DDD, AES, ALE, AMG, APA, RIOT, AZN, AXS, BCE, BP, BLDP, BAX, BBBY, BIG, BAM, CM, PRDO, CNP, LUMN, CI, CNS, CS, D, DD, ENB, EPR, EQIX, F, FCX, GIII, GIS, HAL, HOG, WELL, SVC, HBAN, ILMN, IART, IRM, JBHT, KBH, KLIC, LVS, AXGN, LPX, MMP, MTW, MFC, MKL, MKC, NRG, NGG, NWN, NVS, NUVA, TLK, PPL, SAVA, PEP, PIPR, PRU, PEG, R, SNY, SWBI, STXS, SSYS, SYK, NLOK, TDY, INVA, RIG, UFPI, VTR, VRSN, VOD, WRB, GWW, WAB, ANTM, WDC, WEC, IRBT, ET, TDG, CBIO, UTF, BME, MASI, TAK, AMPE, IBIO, AYTU, KL, BUD, DBRG, DG, IRWD, PBA, LYB, NXPI, PSLV, KMI, ACRE, MANU, FANG, FUBO, VOYA, NWSA, GLPI, ALLY, SINT, ACB, W, CWBR, KHC, PJT, FCPT, WBT, UA, ASIX, FLGT, CRSP, GDS, REZI, PHAS, FOXA, BYND, PING, CRNC, BEAM, ARNC, NYC, NYC, DKNG, QS, RBLX, CGNT, CGNT, GTX, OGN, BHG, DIDI, LCID, JOBY, AMLP, AMOM, BLCN, BND, BSMO, GOVT, HACK, IDRV, IJR, IUSG, IUSV, IVE, IWR, PBD, PIZ, REGL, SFIG, SLYG, USHY, USIG, VDC, VHT, VMBS, VOE, VOO, VOOG, VSS, XLP, XLRE, XMLV, XSMO, XSVM,
For the details of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+advisory+group+advisory+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 36,694 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.27%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 28,837 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 156,799 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.24%
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 19,399 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.67%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 77,278 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10258.98%
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Bank of Montreal ZC SP ETN REDEEM 08/01/2038 USD 5. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.97, with an estimated average price of $32.93. The stock is now traded at around $27.677600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (IZRL)
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.22 and $31.84, with an estimated average price of $29.51. The stock is now traded at around $23.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $23.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM)
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.06 and $5.25, with an estimated average price of $4.11. The stock is now traded at around $3.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 26,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 10258.98%. The purchase prices were between $60.77 and $61.18, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $60.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 77,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ)
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 3371.46%. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 33,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar (RCD)
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar by 12107.28%. The purchase prices were between $144.9 and $160.2, with an estimated average price of $153.3. The stock is now traded at around $142.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 18,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF)
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 39353.04%. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 136,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 367116.67%. The purchase prices were between $35.83 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $36.11. The stock is now traded at around $34.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 44,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF)
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 9973.05%. The purchase prices were between $146.12 and $184.09, with an estimated average price of $167.44. The stock is now traded at around $135.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 14,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47.Sold Out: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.49 and $14.99, with an estimated average price of $14.76.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $100.01 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $111.07.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN)
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The sale prices were between $30.55 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $30.59.
