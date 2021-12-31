Parsifal Capital Management, LP Buys Nutanix Inc, Allegro Microsystems Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, Sells Five9 Inc, Axalta Coating Systems, Bath & Body Works Inc

- New Purchases: ALGM, PENN,
- Added Positions: NTNX, ROVR, VSCO, HGV, OMF, FNF, GPN, ALLY, CCCS,
- Reduced Positions: FIVN, BBWI, IGT, DAR,
- Sold Out: AXTA, FLT, ZNGA,
- Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) - 4,702,755 shares, 18.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.52%
- Victoria's Secret & Co (VSCO) - 2,442,685 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.44%
- Nutanix Inc (NTNX) - 4,000,004 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.76%
- Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) - 1,639,549 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.09%
- OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 2,099,210 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18%
Parsifal Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Allegro Microsystems Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.66 and $36.18, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $27.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 1,337,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Parsifal Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 616,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nutanix Inc (NTNX)
Parsifal Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Nutanix Inc by 90.76%. The purchase prices were between $29.96 and $38.12, with an estimated average price of $34.21. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 4,000,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Rover Group Inc (ROVR)
Parsifal Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Rover Group Inc by 26.68%. The purchase prices were between $9.46 and $13.96, with an estimated average price of $11.5. The stock is now traded at around $5.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 8,188,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)
Parsifal Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $31.78.Sold Out: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)
Parsifal Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04.Sold Out: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)
Parsifal Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $5.77 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.88.
