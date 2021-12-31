Institutional Venture Management XVI, LLC Buys HashiCorp Inc, Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc, Nextdoor Holdings Inc

New Purchases: HCP, LVLU, KIND,

HCP, LVLU, KIND, Reduced Positions: CRWD, HOOD, DDOG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys HashiCorp Inc, Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc, Nextdoor Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Institutional Venture Management XVI, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Institutional Venture Management XVI, LLC owns 8 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

HashiCorp Inc (HCP) - 7,007,230 shares, 46.08% of the total portfolio. New Position UiPath Inc (PATH) - 7,148,651 shares, 22.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 936,688 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 366,711 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.2% Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) - 10,201,746 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio.

Institutional Venture Management XVI, LLC initiated holding in HashiCorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $80 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $87.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 46.08%. The holding were 7,007,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Institutional Venture Management XVI, LLC initiated holding in Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $12.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 3,749,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Institutional Venture Management XVI, LLC initiated holding in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $6.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 3,248,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.