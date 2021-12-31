Institutional Venture Management XVI, LLC Buys HashiCorp Inc, Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc, Nextdoor Holdings Inc

For the details of Institutional Venture Management XVI, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/institutional+venture+management+xvi%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Institutional Venture Management XVI, LLC
- HashiCorp Inc (HCP) - 7,007,230 shares, 46.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
- UiPath Inc (PATH) - 7,148,651 shares, 22.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
- Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 936,688 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 366,711 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.2%
- Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) - 10,201,746 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio.
Institutional Venture Management XVI, LLC initiated holding in HashiCorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $80 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $87.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 46.08%. The holding were 7,007,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (LVLU)
Institutional Venture Management XVI, LLC initiated holding in Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $12.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 3,749,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND)
Institutional Venture Management XVI, LLC initiated holding in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $6.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 3,248,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Institutional Venture Management XVI, LLC.
