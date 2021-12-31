No Street GP LP Buys WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Proto Labs Inc, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Sells Green Dot Corp, James River Group Holdings, Zillow Group Inc

New Purchases: WSC, PRLB, ZIM, KAR, ZIP,

WSC, PRLB, ZIM, KAR, ZIP, Added Positions: APP, JAMF, JAMF, CPRI, DAC, LOPE, LC, BC, FN, HMHC, FNKO, SWIR, HGV, MTLS, OSTK,

APP, JAMF, JAMF, CPRI, DAC, LOPE, LC, BC, FN, HMHC, FNKO, SWIR, HGV, MTLS, OSTK, Reduced Positions: GDOT, CARG, CROX, TPB, COF, SBLK, TRTN, GSL, VCRA, GPP, LSEA,

GDOT, CARG, CROX, TPB, COF, SBLK, TRTN, GSL, VCRA, GPP, LSEA, Sold Out: JRVR, Z, CVNA, LVO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Proto Labs Inc, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, KAR Auction Services Inc, ZipRecruiter Inc, sells Green Dot Corp, James River Group Holdings, Zillow Group Inc, Carvana Co, CarGurus Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, No Street GP LP. As of 2021Q4, No Street GP LP owns 32 stocks with a total value of $620 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of No Street GP LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/no+street+gp+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) - 550,000 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.33% Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) - 475,000 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.67% Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) - 775,000 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.17% Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) - 775,000 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.17% Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) - 2,075,000 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%

No Street GP LP initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $40.99, with an estimated average price of $37.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 516,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

No Street GP LP initiated holding in Proto Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.63 and $77.16, with an estimated average price of $58.69. The stock is now traded at around $56.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

No Street GP LP initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $58.86, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $69.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

No Street GP LP initiated holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.05 and $16.63, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $13.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 915,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

No Street GP LP initiated holding in ZipRecruiter Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.91 and $32.15, with an estimated average price of $27.43. The stock is now traded at around $19.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

No Street GP LP added to a holding in AppLovin Corp by 51.43%. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $93.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 265,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

No Street GP LP added to a holding in Jamf Holding Corp by 29.17%. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 775,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

No Street GP LP added to a holding in Jamf Holding Corp by 29.17%. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 775,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

No Street GP LP added to a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $48.46 and $66.69, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $67.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 475,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

No Street GP LP added to a holding in Danaos Corp by 30.91%. The purchase prices were between $65.69 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $72. The stock is now traded at around $95.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 360,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

No Street GP LP added to a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc by 27.66%. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $92.07, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $84.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

No Street GP LP sold out a holding in James River Group Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $30.79.

No Street GP LP sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.

No Street GP LP sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34.

No Street GP LP sold out a holding in LiveOne Inc. The sale prices were between $1.18 and $3.07, with an estimated average price of $2.16.