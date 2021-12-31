No Street GP LP Buys WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Proto Labs Inc, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Sells Green Dot Corp, James River Group Holdings, Zillow Group Inc

- New Purchases: WSC, PRLB, ZIM, KAR, ZIP,
- Added Positions: APP, JAMF, JAMF, CPRI, DAC, LOPE, LC, BC, FN, HMHC, FNKO, SWIR, HGV, MTLS, OSTK,
- Reduced Positions: GDOT, CARG, CROX, TPB, COF, SBLK, TRTN, GSL, VCRA, GPP, LSEA,
- Sold Out: JRVR, Z, CVNA, LVO,
- New Purchases: WSC, PRLB, ZIM, KAR, ZIP,

These are the top 5 holdings of No Street GP LP
- Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) - 550,000 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.33%
- Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) - 475,000 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.67%
- Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) - 775,000 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.17%
- Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) - 2,075,000 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
No Street GP LP initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $40.99, with an estimated average price of $37.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 516,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)
No Street GP LP initiated holding in Proto Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.63 and $77.16, with an estimated average price of $58.69. The stock is now traded at around $56.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)
No Street GP LP initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $58.86, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $69.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)
No Street GP LP initiated holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.05 and $16.63, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $13.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 915,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP)
No Street GP LP initiated holding in ZipRecruiter Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.91 and $32.15, with an estimated average price of $27.43. The stock is now traded at around $19.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AppLovin Corp (APP)
No Street GP LP added to a holding in AppLovin Corp by 51.43%. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $93.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 265,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)
No Street GP LP added to a holding in Jamf Holding Corp by 29.17%. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 775,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)
No Street GP LP added to a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $48.46 and $66.69, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $67.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 475,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Danaos Corp (DAC)
No Street GP LP added to a holding in Danaos Corp by 30.91%. The purchase prices were between $65.69 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $72. The stock is now traded at around $95.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 360,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)
No Street GP LP added to a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc by 27.66%. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $92.07, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $84.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR)
No Street GP LP sold out a holding in James River Group Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $30.79.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
No Street GP LP sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.Sold Out: Carvana Co (CVNA)
No Street GP LP sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34.Sold Out: LiveOne Inc (LVO)
No Street GP LP sold out a holding in LiveOne Inc. The sale prices were between $1.18 and $3.07, with an estimated average price of $2.16.
