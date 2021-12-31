Candlestick Capital Management LP Buys Amazon.com Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Sells Alphabet Inc, Bath & Body Works Inc, Victoria's Secret

- New Purchases: AMZN, SIX, RIVN, LYV, DASH, MA, WBA, GT, SAM, SWK, LOW, CLX, JD, JCI, LI, WE, MCD, FRPT, CELH, FBHS, ACVA,
- Added Positions: TSN, CCL, MNST, IFF, BKNG, SNOW, FB, RCL, NOW, MTN, MGM, CCK, TTWO, UAA, NSC, SKX, PLAY, CALM, COTY, PVH, SEAS, LW, LEA, OPEN, TEAM, GPC, OLPX, UNP, FREY, MSFT, IAA,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, BBWI, VSCO, F, APTV, ULTA, FIVE, BKE, SPG, FVRR, BG, UBER, GM, WW, BURL, SNAP, GIII, HLT, MAR, SHW,
- Sold Out: CRM, ROST, PFGC, CDAY, BILL, ALK, PG, M, HBI, KSS, ZI, NFLX, FDS, JBLU, MED, EXPE, WOOF, LYFT, KAR, SOVO, KO, CMG, CPRT, WEN, DAL, ORLY, CL, ACI, TPX, INGR, MCW, DLTR, WGO, PPG, UPWK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Candlestick Capital Management LP
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 800,000 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 600,000 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio.
- Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) - 2,678,237 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.86%
- Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - 2,000,000 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 45,000 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio.
Candlestick Capital Management LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 33,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)
Candlestick Capital Management LP initiated holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.12 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $44.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 1,912,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)
Candlestick Capital Management LP initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $66.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
Candlestick Capital Management LP initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.97 and $123.8, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $117.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 621,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Candlestick Capital Management LP initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $96.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 425,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Candlestick Capital Management LP initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $369.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Candlestick Capital Management LP added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 2800.00%. The purchase prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $92.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,160,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Candlestick Capital Management LP added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 192.48%. The purchase prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 5,557,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)
Candlestick Capital Management LP added to a holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 248.21%. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $96.04, with an estimated average price of $88.96. The stock is now traded at around $81.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 975,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Candlestick Capital Management LP added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 215.00%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $134.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 630,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Candlestick Capital Management LP added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 81.09%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2616.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 54,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Candlestick Capital Management LP added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 296.10%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 227,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Candlestick Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)
Candlestick Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $104.87 and $119.65, with an estimated average price of $111.87.Sold Out: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)
Candlestick Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Performance Food Group Co. The sale prices were between $38.97 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $45.39.Sold Out: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)
Candlestick Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $98.17 and $130.32, with an estimated average price of $114.49.Sold Out: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
Candlestick Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63.Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
Candlestick Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.29 and $62.09, with an estimated average price of $53.98.
