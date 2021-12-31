SevenOneSeven Capital Management Buys PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells Horizon Therapeutics PLC, iRobot Corp, IDEXX Laboratories Inc

New Purchases: IAU, SLV, NWL, WLK, SAIC, NTR, MANH, IJR, SCHC, VBR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares Silver Trust, sells Horizon Therapeutics PLC, iRobot Corp, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, National Beverage Corp, Haverty Furniture Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SevenOneSeven Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, SevenOneSeven Capital Management owns 52 stocks with a total value of $51 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan (CORP) - 62,204 shares, 13.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.28% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 12,371 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.07% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 60,059 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.07% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 89,742 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26% Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 125,248 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.68%

SevenOneSeven Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $36.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 28,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $22.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 45,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58. The stock is now traded at around $25.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 26,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management initiated holding in Westlake Chemical Corp. The purchase prices were between $88.62 and $104.51, with an estimated average price of $97.58. The stock is now traded at around $107.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 5,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management initiated holding in Science Applications International Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.39 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $86.84. The stock is now traded at around $82.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 6,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 5,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management added to a holding in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan by 46.28%. The purchase prices were between $111.31 and $113.92, with an estimated average price of $112.58. The stock is now traded at around $106.671300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 62,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 50.68%. The purchase prices were between $26.41 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 125,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.07%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $77.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 60,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.29%. The purchase prices were between $53.34 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 32,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 43.77%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $111.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 15,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management added to a holding in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc by 45.79%. The purchase prices were between $140.68 and $162.14, with an estimated average price of $150.63. The stock is now traded at around $139.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 5,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management sold out a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $98.56 and $119.91, with an estimated average price of $109.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management sold out a holding in iRobot Corp. The sale prices were between $63.44 and $98.28, with an estimated average price of $78.95.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $586.54 and $666.48, with an estimated average price of $627.99.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management sold out a holding in National Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $45.33 and $63.25, with an estimated average price of $54.35.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management sold out a holding in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $28.7 and $35.71, with an estimated average price of $32.2.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management reduced to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 27.14%. The sale prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $294.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. SevenOneSeven Capital Management still held 1,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management reduced to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 23.87%. The sale prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37. The stock is now traded at around $95.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. SevenOneSeven Capital Management still held 2,622 shares as of 2021-12-31.