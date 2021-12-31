Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. Buys Chevron Corp, ISHARES TRUST, W.P. Carey Inc, Sells SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Investment company Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Chevron Corp, ISHARES TRUST, W.P. Carey Inc, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF, sells SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. owns 324 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc.
  1. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (SENT) - 2,313,465 shares, 40.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
  2. ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ZHDG) - 1,617,792 shares, 21.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.64%
  3. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) - 579,762 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.38%
  4. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 334,049 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,279 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $133.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 20,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $111.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.33 and $83.05, with an estimated average price of $78.27. The stock is now traded at around $76.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $45.18, with an estimated average price of $44.83. The stock is now traded at around $44.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.09 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Simplify Nasdaq 100 PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (QQD)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Simplify Nasdaq 100 PLUS Downside Convexity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $32.68, with an estimated average price of $31.32. The stock is now traded at around $27.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.25 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $40.32.

Reduced: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 72.28%. The sale prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. still held 3,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.



