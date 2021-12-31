Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. Buys Chevron Corp, ISHARES TRUST, W.P. Carey Inc, Sells SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

New Purchases: CVX, IEF, WPC, SHYG, SPD, QQD, MSFT, LOW, AMZN, JBHT, CB, WPM, FUMB, BRK.B, ENB, T, ADBE, BMY, HD, PEP, DGRO, SMMU, STIP, VTIP, Y, APLE, CSCO, NFLX, DTE, XOM, LEO, TIP, VEA, AMGN, SCHW, ETR, JNJ, V, GLD, GSY, QQQM, RSP, NLY, BP, COP, LLY, FE, INTC, JPM, MRK, MS, ORCL, SUP, USB, UNP, VZ, LW, SNOW, GIGB, IEFA, ITOT, QQC, SPUC, AMD, AME, AZN, BIDU, COF, C, KO, COST, ERF, EPD, FAST, MDLZ, LNC, MRO, MCD, MCHP, MU, NVDA, ON, PFE, PG, QCOM, SIVB, STX, STKL, TER, TSCO, UL, GWW, YUM, EVV, PHK, PODD, ULTA, AVGO, FTNT, PHYS, NXPI, IVT, GOOG, ANET, HUBS, ZS, UBER, DTM, BSJM, EWH, FTSM, FXI, IEMG, IJH, IVE, IVV, IVW, PFF, SVOL, VBK, VBR, VNQ, VOE, VOT, DDD, AMN, SRPT, ACN, A, ALL, MO, ARCC, AGO, ACLS, BAC, BNS, BA, BKD, CAMT, BXMT, CCL, CASY, PLCE, CI, CL, CMCSA, DXC, WOLF, CCRN, CCI, DKS, DIOD, ESGR, RE, FISV, F, GME, GE, GILD, GSK, EVRI, HOG, HPQ, IBM, IP, ISRG, KSS, LTC, LAMR, LSCC, LEG, LAD, LMT, MKL, MPW, NHI, NWL, NVS, OGE, OHI, OKE, PZZA, PRFT, PLUG, SIMO, SPG, SKY, SWN, SHOO, SYNA, TGT, THO, UCTT, UNH, URBN, VLO, VECO, VOD, WAB, DIS, WFC, WHR, WMB, WSM, WGO, ZBH, PERI, CII, HTGC, EXK, TTGT, VMW, TWO, AQN, PM, STWD, CHTR, MXL, CALX, AOSL, KMI, MPC, ZNGA, ENPH, TCPC, JRI, QLYS, AMBA, RH, ABBV, NRZ, CWEN.A, CRTO, TWTR, LADR, VRNS, TSLX, AY, GLOB, W, KEYS, BOOT, WK, TLRY, TLRY, VSTO, BPMC, EVH, PSTG, HPE, SQ, MIME, UA, DFIN, NTNX, COUP, YUMC, ALPP, AM, VERI, MFGP, ACEL, SPCE, NVT, UBX, BJ, DAVA, NIO, XM, DELL, DOW, IAA, ORCC, SPT, GDYN, NKLA, ACI, MEG, BIGC, PUBM, UPST, HAYW, OGN, LCID, SLVM, KD, RIVN, ARKK, BUZZ, INDA, IWD, IWN, IWS, MBB, PFIX, PLW, PUTW, SPY, TQQQ, VSS,

ZHDG, SJNK, SRLN, AFG, TRV, WRB, Reduced Positions: JPST, SPYG, TSLA,

JPST, SPYG, TSLA, Sold Out: ULST,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Chevron Corp, ISHARES TRUST, W.P. Carey Inc, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF, sells SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. owns 324 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (SENT) - 2,313,465 shares, 40.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50% ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ZHDG) - 1,617,792 shares, 21.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.64% SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) - 579,762 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.38% SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 334,049 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,279 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio.

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $133.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 20,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $111.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.33 and $83.05, with an estimated average price of $78.27. The stock is now traded at around $76.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $45.18, with an estimated average price of $44.83. The stock is now traded at around $44.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.09 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Simplify Nasdaq 100 PLUS Downside Convexity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $32.68, with an estimated average price of $31.32. The stock is now traded at around $27.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.25 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $40.32.

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 72.28%. The sale prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. still held 3,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.