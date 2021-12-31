Altium Capital Management LP Buys Esperion Therapeutics Inc, PepperLime Health Acquisition Corp, NanoString Technologies Inc, Sells Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc, CareDx Inc

New Purchases: ESPR, PEPL, NSTG, CBAY, QGEN, QDEL, EPIX, ADMA, RLMD, GKOS, EXAS, PRDS, SIEN, IMUX, INFU, ATEC, HCDI, STAA, LEGN, TGVCU, MDGL, ETNB, GBT, ADRT.U, DHACU, GRIL, CNTX, CNTX, RZLT, OHAAU, ARYD, AXH, CNTB, PALI, IMMX, MDXH, HSDT, CING, MYSZ, AGIL, NXGL,

BCYC, CRNX, ILMN, ACET, GMED, KDNY, OCUL, MYGN, PROF, EIGR, KRMD, Reduced Positions: CERS, CTIC, CLDX, CTMX, ICAD, AGLE, BLU, VRCA, DDI, EYPT, NTRA, NVRO, FLUX, INSP, KLR, SYRS, LNTH, KROS, SNAX, IMTX, CRDF,

CERS, CTIC, CLDX, CTMX, ICAD, AGLE, BLU, VRCA, DDI, EYPT, NTRA, NVRO, FLUX, INSP, KLR, SYRS, LNTH, KROS, SNAX, IMTX, CRDF, Sold Out: ALDX, ARQT, CDNA, HAE, MEIP, CSTL, VREX, XFOR, AFMD, ARCT, BBIO, XENE, AUPH, ADMS, TCON, MREO, IGMS, GRTX, PHAS, SNDX, YMTX, HCAQ, FSII, ELOX, LFMD, ONCR, CMRX, VINC, PRTG, VRPX, PODD, PRQR, ARYE, ALNA, ALGS, TCRR, SCYX, PSTX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Esperion Therapeutics Inc, PepperLime Health Acquisition Corp, NanoString Technologies Inc, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Qiagen NV, sells Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc, CareDx Inc, Haemonetics Corp, MEI Pharma Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altium Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Altium Capital Management LP owns 133 stocks with a total value of $363 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) - 2,515,785 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. New Position Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) - 346,000 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. BELLUS Health Inc (BLU) - 1,450,006 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.94% Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (BCYC) - 172,000 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.96% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) - 331,000 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.50%

Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.81 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $7.9. The stock is now traded at around $3.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 2,515,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in PepperLime Health Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 735,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in NanoString Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.21 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $43.62. The stock is now traded at around $31.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 146,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.23 and $4.6, with an estimated average price of $3.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in Qiagen NV. The purchase prices were between $50.62 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $48.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 93,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in Quidel Corp. The purchase prices were between $121.1 and $174.59, with an estimated average price of $139.11. The stock is now traded at around $97.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in Bicycle Therapeutics PLC by 86.96%. The purchase prices were between $41.7 and $61.14, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $46.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 172,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc by 71.50%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $28.41, with an estimated average price of $24.78. The stock is now traded at around $19.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 331,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $311.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in Adicet Bio Inc by 84.84%. The purchase prices were between $7.37 and $17.49, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $13.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 263,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in Globus Medical Inc by 53.25%. The purchase prices were between $62.62 and $79.92, with an estimated average price of $72.4. The stock is now traded at around $66.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 59,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $6.16 and $12.07, with an estimated average price of $7.7. The stock is now traded at around $4.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 695,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.5 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $7.56.

Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $14.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $19.79.

Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CareDx Inc. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $49.55 and $74.59, with an estimated average price of $60.57.

Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in MEI Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $2.33 and $3.37, with an estimated average price of $2.79.

Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $51.79.