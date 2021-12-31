Analog Century Management LP Buys Teradyne Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Semtech Corp, Sells Analog Devices Inc, Diodes Inc

New Purchases: TER,

TER, Added Positions: MU, SMTC, VICR, KLAC, STM, AVGO, MCHP, MPWR, NXPI,

MU, SMTC, VICR, KLAC, STM, AVGO, MCHP, MPWR, NXPI, Reduced Positions: ON, CALX, FN, AMKR, MRVL, CIEN, AMD,

ON, CALX, FN, AMKR, MRVL, CIEN, AMD, Sold Out: ADI, DIOD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Teradyne Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Semtech Corp, Vicor Corp, sells Analog Devices Inc, Diodes Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Analog Century Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Analog Century Management LP owns 20 stocks with a total value of $367 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 302,658 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 179,680 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 162,848 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% Calix Inc (CALX) - 311,467 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.15% ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 356,284 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.84%

Analog Century Management LP initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $114.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 93,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Analog Century Management LP added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 57.39%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $90.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 175,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Analog Century Management LP added to a holding in Semtech Corp by 39.71%. The purchase prices were between $74.76 and $91.99, with an estimated average price of $85.33. The stock is now traded at around $69.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 127,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Analog Century Management LP added to a holding in Vicor Corp by 27.31%. The purchase prices were between $114.68 and $162.93, with an estimated average price of $141.53. The stock is now traded at around $95.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 96,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Analog Century Management LP sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37.

Analog Century Management LP sold out a holding in Diodes Inc. The sale prices were between $85.49 and $112.42, with an estimated average price of $101.74.