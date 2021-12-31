Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Buys The AZEK Co Inc, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, FIGS Inc, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: COST, HD,

COST, HD, Added Positions: AZEK, TJX, DIS, BXMT, FND, TM, DE, ABT, ABBV, IDN, VZ,

AZEK, TJX, DIS, BXMT, FND, TM, DE, ABT, ABBV, IDN, VZ, Reduced Positions: NVDA, FIGS, MSFT, AAPL, INTU, SHW, V, IDXX, SITE, GOOG, BRK.B, CMI, FISV, FB, ROK, IWV, WSO, WMB, PH, MS, BABA, KO, BKNG, GOOGL,

NVDA, FIGS, MSFT, AAPL, INTU, SHW, V, IDXX, SITE, GOOG, BRK.B, CMI, FISV, FB, ROK, IWV, WSO, WMB, PH, MS, BABA, KO, BKNG, GOOGL, Sold Out: T, MDLZ, C, CMCSA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The AZEK Co Inc, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, The Home Depot Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp, FIGS Inc, AT&T Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Citigroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 755,131 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 393,989 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.5% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 290,864 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 1,288,329 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 578,155 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $512.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 556 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $346.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 98.27%. The purchase prices were between $33.96 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $39.95. The stock is now traded at around $28.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 619,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc by 151.43%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $31.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 88,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc by 95.77%. The purchase prices were between $115.46 and $143.31, with an estimated average price of $129.07. The stock is now traded at around $98.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 27.56%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $116.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81.

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.