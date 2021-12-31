Campion Asset Management Buys MicroStrategy Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells Duke Energy Corp, International Business Machines Corp, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: MSTR, VOO, ENPH, IYW, NKE,

MSTR, VOO, ENPH, IYW, NKE, Added Positions: IWD, IJJ, MSFT, IWR, EFV, AAPL, AVGO, IJH, IWB, MCD, JPM, IJS, WFC, LMT, IVV, IJR, PG, CI, MC, CCI, DIS, EMXC, VSTO, IWV, V,

IWD, IJJ, MSFT, IWR, EFV, AAPL, AVGO, IJH, IWB, MCD, JPM, IJS, WFC, LMT, IVV, IJR, PG, CI, MC, CCI, DIS, EMXC, VSTO, IWV, V, Reduced Positions: VNQ, VEA, T, CMCSA, LTC, VWO, IWM, PPL, VTRS, IGM, NNN, XOM, TSN, VOX, VZ, MAA, NSC, CSCO, CVX, MMM, LOW, EQIX, PSX, DD, CTSH, ALL,

VNQ, VEA, T, CMCSA, LTC, VWO, IWM, PPL, VTRS, IGM, NNN, XOM, TSN, VOX, VZ, MAA, NSC, CSCO, CVX, MMM, LOW, EQIX, PSX, DD, CTSH, ALL, Sold Out: DUK, IBM, HFC, EPD, PEP, COF, HON, KD, ONL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys MicroStrategy Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Enphase Energy Inc, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, sells Duke Energy Corp, International Business Machines Corp, AT&T Inc, HollyFrontier Corp, Enterprise Products Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Campion Asset Management. As of 2021Q4, Campion Asset Management owns 96 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 48,944 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 131,840 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 70,519 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.99% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 148,245 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.6% Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 15,178 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%

Campion Asset Management initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $544.49 and $860, with an estimated average price of $687.4. The stock is now traded at around $395.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 994 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campion Asset Management initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $399.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campion Asset Management initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86. The stock is now traded at around $140.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campion Asset Management initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $111.07. The stock is now traded at around $98.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campion Asset Management initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $142.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campion Asset Management added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.72%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $161.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campion Asset Management added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.44%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campion Asset Management added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 38.61%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $579.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campion Asset Management added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 23.98%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $250.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campion Asset Management added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 27.91%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campion Asset Management sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43.

Campion Asset Management sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.

Campion Asset Management sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $31.19 and $37.53, with an estimated average price of $33.66.

Campion Asset Management sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

Campion Asset Management sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63.

Campion Asset Management sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.