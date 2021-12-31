Wolfswood Holdings, LLC Buys Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp, Sells Reinvent Technology Partners Y, USHG Acquisition Corp, Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II

For the details of Wolfswood Holdings, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wolfswood+holdings%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Wolfswood Holdings, LLC
- Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp (LUXA) - 2,000,000 shares, 67.95% of the total portfolio.
- Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 225,000 shares, 22.92% of the total portfolio.
- Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp (LUXAW) - 665,260 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio.
- Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III (KVSC) - 50,000 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio.
- Frontier Acquisition Corp (FRON) - 50,000 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio.
Wolfswood Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.950400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPY)
Wolfswood Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97.Sold Out: USHG Acquisition Corp (HUGS)
Wolfswood Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in USHG Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.73 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.12.Sold Out: Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II (KVSB)
Wolfswood Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.16.Sold Out: Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp I (DNAA)
Wolfswood Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.9.Sold Out: Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (MIGI)
Wolfswood Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.07 and $15.1, with an estimated average price of $9.58.Sold Out: Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI)
Wolfswood Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Guardforce AI Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.08 and $3.7, with an estimated average price of $2.03.
