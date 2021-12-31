Wolfswood Holdings, LLC Buys Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp, Sells Reinvent Technology Partners Y, USHG Acquisition Corp, Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II

New Purchases: PRLHU,

PRLHU, Sold Out: RTPY, HUGS, KVSB, DNAA, MIGI, GFAI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp, sells Reinvent Technology Partners Y, USHG Acquisition Corp, Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II, Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp I, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wolfswood Holdings, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Wolfswood Holdings, LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $29 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp (LUXA) - 2,000,000 shares, 67.95% of the total portfolio. Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 225,000 shares, 22.92% of the total portfolio. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp (LUXAW) - 665,260 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III (KVSC) - 50,000 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Frontier Acquisition Corp (FRON) - 50,000 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio.

Wolfswood Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.950400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wolfswood Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Wolfswood Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in USHG Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.73 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.12.

Wolfswood Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.16.

Wolfswood Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.9.

Wolfswood Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.07 and $15.1, with an estimated average price of $9.58.

Wolfswood Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Guardforce AI Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.08 and $3.7, with an estimated average price of $2.03.