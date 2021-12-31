Granby Capital Management, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Garrett Motion Inc, Sells Frontier Communications Parent Inc, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Energy Transfer LP

New Purchases: GTXAP.PFD, VSCO, AEO, OLITU, BRKHU, CENQ, VELO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Garrett Motion Inc, Enbridge Inc, MPLX LP, sells Frontier Communications Parent Inc, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Energy Transfer LP, California Resources Corp, Whiting Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Granby Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Granby Capital Management, LLC owns 44 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 104,500 shares, 34.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.74% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 20,000 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 133,000 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 35,000 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 133.33% Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 200,000 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.3%

Granby Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $8.72, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 456,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granby Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Victoria's Secret & Co. The purchase prices were between $46.78 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $58.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granby Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.12 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $25.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granby Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in OmniLit Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granby Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BurTech Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granby Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CENAQ Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granby Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 91.74%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.57%. The holding were 104,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granby Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $199.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granby Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $41.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granby Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in MPLX LP by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $32.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granby Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granby Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98.

Granby Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06.

Granby Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $59.43 and $70.18, with an estimated average price of $65.7.

Granby Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.15.

Granby Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.49 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Granby Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nautilus Inc. The sale prices were between $6.08 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $8.22.