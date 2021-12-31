South Shore Capital Advisors Buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, KLA Corp, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , WisdomTree India Earnings Fund, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

New Purchases: SMH, KLAC, XHB, IYW, SCHW, IVV, ONON, JPM, MGP, ACWX, TDOC, UPST, CFG, UL, CRM, STL, RJA, FCG, JQC,

SMH, KLAC, XHB, IYW, SCHW, IVV, ONON, JPM, MGP, ACWX, TDOC, UPST, CFG, UL, CRM, STL, RJA, FCG, JQC, Added Positions: SPY, AAPL, PYPL, NVDA, ICF, GOOG, WY, MSFT, PFE, JNJ, QCOM, DCT, BRK.B, AMZN, NEE, DIS, AMT, AVGO, IBB, AMSF, V, APD, ERIC, SUI, ADBE, SBAC, NCR, RNR, SNY, MAC, DEO, VBR, VALE, WMT, LULU, MTH, DSU, AZO, FB, PFF, SHE, NACP, CVCO, SCHA, EWJ, ARKK, EUSC,

SPY, AAPL, PYPL, NVDA, ICF, GOOG, WY, MSFT, PFE, JNJ, QCOM, DCT, BRK.B, AMZN, NEE, DIS, AMT, AVGO, IBB, AMSF, V, APD, ERIC, SUI, ADBE, SBAC, NCR, RNR, SNY, MAC, DEO, VBR, VALE, WMT, LULU, MTH, DSU, AZO, FB, PFF, SHE, NACP, CVCO, SCHA, EWJ, ARKK, EUSC, Reduced Positions: QQQ, ICSH, FIS, IEFA, GRBK, ILMN, SPYX, VMBS,

QQQ, ICSH, FIS, IEFA, GRBK, ILMN, SPYX, VMBS, Sold Out: LQD, EPI, IWF, DXJ, CIBR, SNOW, LIT, KRE, IAI, MRNA, BDRY, IGV, EZU, IWM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, KLA Corp, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , WisdomTree India Earnings Fund, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, South Shore Capital Advisors. As of 2021Q4, South Shore Capital Advisors owns 95 stocks with a total value of $61 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,861 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 22,488 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.88% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,313 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 4,365 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.97% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 9,436 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.03%

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $265.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 2,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $358.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 4,868 shares as of 2021-12-31.

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $111.07. The stock is now traded at around $98.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $85.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 3,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 23.97%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 4,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 30.31%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.

South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 54.32%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 37.21%. The purchase prices were between $65.07 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $65.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 35.93%. The purchase prices were between $35.71 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $38.03. The stock is now traded at around $39.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 24.59%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $167.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19.

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund. The sale prices were between $34.8 and $39.05, with an estimated average price of $37.19.

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53.

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $58.67 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $61.81.

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The sale prices were between $48.14 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $52.34.

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27.