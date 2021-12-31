South Shore Capital Advisors Buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, KLA Corp, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , WisdomTree India Earnings Fund, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

- New Purchases: SMH, KLAC, XHB, IYW, SCHW, IVV, ONON, JPM, MGP, ACWX, TDOC, UPST, CFG, UL, CRM, STL, RJA, FCG, JQC,
- Added Positions: SPY, AAPL, PYPL, NVDA, ICF, GOOG, WY, MSFT, PFE, JNJ, QCOM, DCT, BRK.B, AMZN, NEE, DIS, AMT, AVGO, IBB, AMSF, V, APD, ERIC, SUI, ADBE, SBAC, NCR, RNR, SNY, MAC, DEO, VBR, VALE, WMT, LULU, MTH, DSU, AZO, FB, PFF, SHE, NACP, CVCO, SCHA, EWJ, ARKK, EUSC,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, ICSH, FIS, IEFA, GRBK, ILMN, SPYX, VMBS,
- Sold Out: LQD, EPI, IWF, DXJ, CIBR, SNOW, LIT, KRE, IAI, MRNA, BDRY, IGV, EZU, IWM,
For the details of South Shore Capital Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/south+shore+capital+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of South Shore Capital Advisors
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,861 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 22,488 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.88%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,313 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 4,365 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.97%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 9,436 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.03%
South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $265.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 2,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)
South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $358.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 4,868 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $111.07. The stock is now traded at around $98.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $85.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 3,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 642 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 23.97%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 4,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 30.31%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 54.32%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)
South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 37.21%. The purchase prices were between $65.07 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $65.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 35.93%. The purchase prices were between $35.71 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $38.03. The stock is now traded at around $39.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 24.59%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $167.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19.Sold Out: WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (EPI)
South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund. The sale prices were between $34.8 and $39.05, with an estimated average price of $37.19.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53.Sold Out: WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ)
South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $58.67 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $61.81.Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The sale prices were between $48.14 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $52.34.Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27.
Here is the complete portfolio of South Shore Capital Advisors. Also check out:
1. South Shore Capital Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. South Shore Capital Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. South Shore Capital Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that South Shore Capital Advisors keeps buying