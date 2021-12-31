High Pines Wealth Management, LLC Buys McKesson Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Amgen Inc

New Purchases: MCK, NEE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys McKesson Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, CoStar Group Inc, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Amgen Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, High Pines Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, High Pines Wealth Management, LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 31,550 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.84% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 183,398 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.65% Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 105,432 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 53,443 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,909 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $270.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $74.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 38.69%. The purchase prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73. The stock is now traded at around $64.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31.

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $120.01 and $139.45, with an estimated average price of $133.21.

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53.

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chase Corp. The sale prices were between $96 and $113.57, with an estimated average price of $102.37.