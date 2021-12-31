Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. Buys United Parcel Service Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, 3M Co, Medtronic PLC

- New Purchases: UPS, ADP, CSCO, CAT,
- Added Positions: VXF, VSMV, VB, HD, NKE, JPM, PPL, TY,
- Reduced Positions: FIXD, FMB, MSFT, MTUM, JNJ, VZ, PG, AAPL, MCD, MRK, HON, WTRG, QQQ, V, UNH, NEE, APD, OKE, IYR,
- Sold Out: JPST, MMM, MDT, NEM,
For the details of Tower Wealth Partners, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tower+wealth+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Tower Wealth Partners, Inc.
- VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility E (VSMV) - 413,324 shares, 17.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71%
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 74,003 shares, 13.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 64,434 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 80,593 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 43,729 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57%
Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $209.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $200.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 993 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $57.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $191.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 975 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 30.81%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $142.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 21.03%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $152.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75.
