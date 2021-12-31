Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. Buys United Parcel Service Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, 3M Co, Medtronic PLC

New Purchases: UPS, ADP, CSCO, CAT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys United Parcel Service Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Nike Inc, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, 3M Co, Medtronic PLC, Newmont Corp, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tower Wealth Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. owns 49 stocks with a total value of $99 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility E (VSMV) - 413,324 shares, 17.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 74,003 shares, 13.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 64,434 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 80,593 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 43,729 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57%

Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $209.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $200.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 993 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $57.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $191.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 30.81%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $142.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 21.03%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $152.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51.

Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.

Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75.