IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, Sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

- New Purchases: FTEC, SHV, PSI, RHS, AOR, EWL, RWO, CTSH, CTAS, TER, FAST, EXP, AZO, BMRN, NXPI, LIN, MMAT, VDE, MU, OPEN, FXY, XLY, FXN, SWKS, SMAR, XAR, VVV, CRSP, SBLK, ASTR, CIEN, TLT, ILMN, GM, SDOG, ON, DSX, BK, ERIC, FNF, HUN, LCID, PLTR, SONO, TWTR, MBOT, APTV, CHPT, CHPT, CALF, OP, MIND,
- Added Positions: SPY, NVDA, VCR, ACN, MMI, PTBD, AAPL, XOM, FDIS, CVX, EPD, LIT, IVV, DIS, HD, ADI, KMI, REGN, AMZN, MTTR, NRC, NSIT, FUL, DOW, BGS, SIGI, SFM, REMX, APAM, WWW, T,
- Reduced Positions: GSY, FTSM, ADM, MSFT, THRM, AIG, CRVL, XLK, BRO, EBAY, EXC, LFUS, VOO, QLYS, PNFP, PRFT, IPAR, HLI, CHH,
- Sold Out: FXL, FXH, XLV, PDBC, VRTS, ALGN, URI, ASML, LBTYA, UPST, DASH, ASAN, DT, RAVN, AMT, HON, VZ, XPO, CRNC, BEAM, EFAV, EBS, VFH, YETI, SCHX, RAVI, FNDE, IJR, IAU,
These are the top 5 holdings of IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 43,756 shares, 10.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5597.40%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 68,036 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.10%
- Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) - 62,594 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ISHARES TRUST (SHV) - 76,218 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) - 24,556 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 204533.33%
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.07 and $137.67, with an estimated average price of $129.74. The stock is now traded at around $117.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 62,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (SHV)
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $110.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 76,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.93 and $155.43, with an estimated average price of $142.46. The stock is now traded at around $128.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 45,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS)
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.62 and $169.78, with an estimated average price of $159.04. The stock is now traded at around $168.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 40,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $57.36, with an estimated average price of $56.38. The stock is now traded at around $54.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 115,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.84 and $53.02, with an estimated average price of $50.13. The stock is now traded at around $48.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 122,793 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 5597.40%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.63%. The holding were 43,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 80.10%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 68,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 204533.33%. The purchase prices were between $308.6 and $354.93, with an estimated average price of $335.71. The stock is now traded at around $299.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 24,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 906.00%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $321.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 12,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI)
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Marcus & Millichap Inc by 177.70%. The purchase prices were between $41.73 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 100,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.19%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL)
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $121.61 and $138.25, with an estimated average price of $130.96.Sold Out: First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (FXH)
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $115.32 and $124.74, with an estimated average price of $119.71.Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44.Sold Out: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1.Sold Out: Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS)
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $278.82 and $333.46, with an estimated average price of $310.34.Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97.
