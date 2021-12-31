IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, Sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

New Purchases: FTEC, SHV, PSI, RHS, AOR, EWL, RWO, CTSH, CTAS, TER, FAST, EXP, AZO, BMRN, NXPI, LIN, MMAT, VDE, MU, OPEN, FXY, XLY, FXN, SWKS, SMAR, XAR, VVV, CRSP, SBLK, ASTR, CIEN, TLT, ILMN, GM, SDOG, ON, DSX, BK, ERIC, FNF, HUN, LCID, PLTR, SONO, TWTR, MBOT, APTV, CHPT, CHPT, CALF, OP, MIND,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC owns 310 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 43,756 shares, 10.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5597.40% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 68,036 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.10% Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) - 62,594 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES TRUST (SHV) - 76,218 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) - 24,556 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 204533.33%

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.07 and $137.67, with an estimated average price of $129.74. The stock is now traded at around $117.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 62,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $110.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 76,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.93 and $155.43, with an estimated average price of $142.46. The stock is now traded at around $128.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 45,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.62 and $169.78, with an estimated average price of $159.04. The stock is now traded at around $168.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 40,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $57.36, with an estimated average price of $56.38. The stock is now traded at around $54.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 115,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.84 and $53.02, with an estimated average price of $50.13. The stock is now traded at around $48.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 122,793 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 5597.40%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.63%. The holding were 43,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 80.10%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 68,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 204533.33%. The purchase prices were between $308.6 and $354.93, with an estimated average price of $335.71. The stock is now traded at around $299.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 24,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 906.00%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $321.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 12,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Marcus & Millichap Inc by 177.70%. The purchase prices were between $41.73 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 100,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.19%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $121.61 and $138.25, with an estimated average price of $130.96.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $115.32 and $124.74, with an estimated average price of $119.71.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $278.82 and $333.46, with an estimated average price of $310.34.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97.