Investment Management Associates Inc Buys International Money Express Inc, Black Stone Minerals LP, Qurate Retail Inc, Sells Equinor ASA, Apple Inc, Envista Holdings Corp

- New Purchases: IMXI,
- Added Positions: BSM, QRTEA, EPD, GOVT, DBX, BTI, UBER, MO, VTRS, HII, MCK, MMP, DXC, BRK.B, LMT, CMCSA, ABEV, VZ, MSFT,
- Reduced Positions: CAH, MU, HYG, JNK, SKT, ABBV, SSNC, JFR, CWH, QCOM, USB, WFC, EZPW, GLD, WBA,
- Sold Out: EQNR, AAPL, NVST, IVZ,
- McKesson Corp (MCK) - 75,168 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%
- DXC Technology Co (DXC) - 523,490 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%
- Altria Group Inc (MO) - 236,485 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.13%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 64,500 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio.
- British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) - 275,938 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.26%
Investment Management Associates Inc initiated holding in International Money Express Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.01, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $15.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 420,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM)
Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in Black Stone Minerals LP by 72.48%. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.52. The stock is now traded at around $11.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 577,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)
Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 33.12%. The purchase prices were between $6.87 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $8.98. The stock is now traded at around $6.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,183,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 27.06%. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 404,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.64%. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 269,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dropbox Inc (DBX)
Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 29.83%. The purchase prices were between $23.71 and $31.01, with an estimated average price of $26.8. The stock is now traded at around $23.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 213,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Equinor ASA (EQNR)
Investment Management Associates Inc sold out a holding in Equinor ASA. The sale prices were between $24.63 and $28.26, with an estimated average price of $26.41.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Investment Management Associates Inc sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.Sold Out: Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)
Investment Management Associates Inc sold out a holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $37.73 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $41.18.Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)
Investment Management Associates Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.76 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $24.32.
