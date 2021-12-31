Investment Management Associates Inc Buys International Money Express Inc, Black Stone Minerals LP, Qurate Retail Inc, Sells Equinor ASA, Apple Inc, Envista Holdings Corp

New Purchases: IMXI,

IMXI, Added Positions: BSM, QRTEA, EPD, GOVT, DBX, BTI, UBER, MO, VTRS, HII, MCK, MMP, DXC, BRK.B, LMT, CMCSA, ABEV, VZ, MSFT,

BSM, QRTEA, EPD, GOVT, DBX, BTI, UBER, MO, VTRS, HII, MCK, MMP, DXC, BRK.B, LMT, CMCSA, ABEV, VZ, MSFT, Reduced Positions: CAH, MU, HYG, JNK, SKT, ABBV, SSNC, JFR, CWH, QCOM, USB, WFC, EZPW, GLD, WBA,

CAH, MU, HYG, JNK, SKT, ABBV, SSNC, JFR, CWH, QCOM, USB, WFC, EZPW, GLD, WBA, Sold Out: EQNR, AAPL, NVST, IVZ,

Investment company Investment Management Associates Inc Current Portfolio ) buys International Money Express Inc, Black Stone Minerals LP, Qurate Retail Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, sells Equinor ASA, Apple Inc, Envista Holdings Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, Micron Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment Management Associates Inc . As of 2021Q4, Investment Management Associates Inc owns 51 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

McKesson Corp (MCK) - 75,168 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21% DXC Technology Co (DXC) - 523,490 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85% Altria Group Inc (MO) - 236,485 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.13% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 64,500 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) - 275,938 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.26%

Investment Management Associates Inc initiated holding in International Money Express Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.01, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $15.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 420,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in Black Stone Minerals LP by 72.48%. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.52. The stock is now traded at around $11.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 577,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 33.12%. The purchase prices were between $6.87 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $8.98. The stock is now traded at around $6.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,183,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 27.06%. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 404,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.64%. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 269,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 29.83%. The purchase prices were between $23.71 and $31.01, with an estimated average price of $26.8. The stock is now traded at around $23.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 213,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investment Management Associates Inc sold out a holding in Equinor ASA. The sale prices were between $24.63 and $28.26, with an estimated average price of $26.41.

Investment Management Associates Inc sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.

Investment Management Associates Inc sold out a holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $37.73 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $41.18.

Investment Management Associates Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.76 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $24.32.