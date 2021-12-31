Harvest Volatility Management Llc Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: VYM, PFF, NUSI, VWOB, VCSH, TOTL, JNK, VNQ, WMT, UNH, DIS, V, FTNT, PANW, ZS, DDOG, ABNB, LCID, JPM, AXP, BA, CAT, CVX, KO, GS, HD, IBM, MMM, JNJ, MCD, MRK, NKE, PG, CRM, TRV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvest Volatility Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Harvest Volatility Management Llc owns 137 stocks with a total value of $1064.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,249,800 shares, 55.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.19% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 3,767,721 shares, 26.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.52% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 2,027,467 shares, 11.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.46% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 227,594 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.41% iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 136,652 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.91%

Harvest Volatility Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $110.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Volatility Management Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Volatility Management Llc initiated holding in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.42 and $28.6, with an estimated average price of $27.62. The stock is now traded at around $24.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 32,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Volatility Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Volatility Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.08 and $77.92, with an estimated average price of $76.83. The stock is now traded at around $73.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Volatility Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.97 and $47.65, with an estimated average price of $47.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Volatility Management Llc added to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 32.58%. The purchase prices were between $148.05 and $191.65, with an estimated average price of $174.99. The stock is now traded at around $134.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 16,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Volatility Management Llc added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 32.59%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $280.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 21,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Volatility Management Llc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $166.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 56,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Volatility Management Llc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 33.70%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Volatility Management Llc added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 32.46%. The purchase prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97. The stock is now traded at around $498.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Volatility Management Llc added to a holding in Fastenal Co by 32.32%. The purchase prices were between $51.3 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $59.15. The stock is now traded at around $51.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 35,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Volatility Management Llc sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $173.61 and $207.02, with an estimated average price of $190.54.

Harvest Volatility Management Llc sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38.

Harvest Volatility Management Llc sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22.

Harvest Volatility Management Llc sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $67.48.

Harvest Volatility Management Llc sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.26 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $115.86.

Harvest Volatility Management Llc sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $34.44 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $39.33.