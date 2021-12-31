Harvest Volatility Management Llc Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

- New Purchases: VYM, PFF, NUSI, VWOB, VCSH, TOTL, JNK, VNQ, WMT, UNH, DIS, V, FTNT, PANW, ZS, DDOG, ABNB, LCID, JPM, AXP, BA, CAT, CVX, KO, GS, HD, IBM, MMM, JNJ, MCD, MRK, NKE, PG, CRM, TRV,
- Added Positions: SGEN, EBAY, XLNX, XEL, WBA, VRTX, VRSN, TXN, SNPS, SBUX, SWKS, SIRI, TMUS, ROST, REGN, QCOM, BKNG, PEP, PAYX, PCAR, ORLY, NFLX, NTES, NVDA, GOOG, PTON, CRWD, ZM, MRNA, PDD, DOCU, OKTA, TEAM, KHC, PYPL, JD, MSFT, WDAY, FB, SPLK, NXPI, CHTR, VRSK, AVGO, KDP, MELI, LULU, ADSK, COST, CPRT, CMCSA, CTSH, CSCO, CTAS, CDNS, CSX, BIIB, BIDU, ADP, DXCM, AMAT, AAPL, ANSS, ADI, AMGN, AEP, AMZN, ALGN, AMD, ADBE, ATVI, IDXX, MU, MCHP, MRVL, MAR, LRCX, MDLZ, KLAC, ISRG, INTU, INTC, ILMN, ASML, MTCH, HON, MNST, GOOGL, GILD, FISV, FAST, EXC, EA, DLTR,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, IEFA, IEMG, TIP, DBA, IYR, TSLA,
- Sold Out: CDW, CERN, TCOM, CHKP, INCY, FOXA, FOX,
For the details of HARVEST VOLATILITY MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harvest+volatility+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HARVEST VOLATILITY MANAGEMENT LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,249,800 shares, 55.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.19%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 3,767,721 shares, 26.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.52%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 2,027,467 shares, 11.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.46%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 227,594 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.41%
- iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 136,652 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.91%
Harvest Volatility Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $110.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (PFF)
Harvest Volatility Management Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI)
Harvest Volatility Management Llc initiated holding in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.42 and $28.6, with an estimated average price of $27.62. The stock is now traded at around $24.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 32,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Harvest Volatility Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)
Harvest Volatility Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.08 and $77.92, with an estimated average price of $76.83. The stock is now traded at around $73.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)
Harvest Volatility Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.97 and $47.65, with an estimated average price of $47.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)
Harvest Volatility Management Llc added to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 32.58%. The purchase prices were between $148.05 and $191.65, with an estimated average price of $174.99. The stock is now traded at around $134.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 16,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Harvest Volatility Management Llc added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 32.59%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $280.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 21,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Harvest Volatility Management Llc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $166.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 56,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Harvest Volatility Management Llc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 33.70%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Harvest Volatility Management Llc added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 32.46%. The purchase prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97. The stock is now traded at around $498.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fastenal Co (FAST)
Harvest Volatility Management Llc added to a holding in Fastenal Co by 32.32%. The purchase prices were between $51.3 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $59.15. The stock is now traded at around $51.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 35,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: CDW Corp (CDW)
Harvest Volatility Management Llc sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $173.61 and $207.02, with an estimated average price of $190.54.Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Harvest Volatility Management Llc sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38.Sold Out: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
Harvest Volatility Management Llc sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22.Sold Out: Incyte Corp (INCY)
Harvest Volatility Management Llc sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $67.48.Sold Out: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)
Harvest Volatility Management Llc sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.26 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $115.86.Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOXA)
Harvest Volatility Management Llc sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $34.44 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $39.33.
Here is the complete portfolio of HARVEST VOLATILITY MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. HARVEST VOLATILITY MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HARVEST VOLATILITY MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HARVEST VOLATILITY MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HARVEST VOLATILITY MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs