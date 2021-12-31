Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF, ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF, Sells Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co

New Purchases: ARKX, NVDA, IDT, KRE, COST, LLY,

ARKX, NVDA, IDT, KRE, COST, LLY, Added Positions: YOLO, ACES, IPAY, BRG, ARKK, IVV, XBI, GLD, GOOG, MJ, HD, ARKW, AGNC, IJR, KO, FALN, EFV, EFA, PMT, ABR,

YOLO, ACES, IPAY, BRG, ARKK, IVV, XBI, GLD, GOOG, MJ, HD, ARKW, AGNC, IJR, KO, FALN, EFV, EFA, PMT, ABR, Reduced Positions: VNLA, MSOS, SLV, ARKG, NEAR, OCSL, VTIP, AAPL, OPP,

VNLA, MSOS, SLV, ARKG, NEAR, OCSL, VTIP, AAPL, OPP, Sold Out: SMG, DOCN, ONLN, PBW, LMT, UAL, MSTR, PDBC, CRIS, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF, ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 104 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/navis+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 34,652 shares, 13.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 17,093 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 133,161 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 14,900 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 120,406 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.29 and $21.2, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $16.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 20,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in IDT Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.18 and $66.4, with an estimated average price of $50.98. The stock is now traded at around $37.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21. The stock is now traded at around $73.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $512.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $240.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 86.96%. The purchase prices were between $12.17 and $16.82, with an estimated average price of $14.42. The stock is now traded at around $10.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 109,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 38.38%. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $62.64. The stock is now traded at around $50.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 26,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc by 46.94%. The purchase prices were between $12.66 and $27.2, with an estimated average price of $16.09. The stock is now traded at around $26.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 41,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 21.93%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $89.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 34.39%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2609.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 211 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $11.01 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 40,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $71.01 and $130.26, with an estimated average price of $93.74.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Online Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $55.23 and $71.69, with an estimated average price of $64.48.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $68.87 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $81.29.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29.