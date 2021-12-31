Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF, ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF, Sells Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co

- New Purchases: ARKX, NVDA, IDT, KRE, COST, LLY,
- Added Positions: YOLO, ACES, IPAY, BRG, ARKK, IVV, XBI, GLD, GOOG, MJ, HD, ARKW, AGNC, IJR, KO, FALN, EFV, EFA, PMT, ABR,
- Reduced Positions: VNLA, MSOS, SLV, ARKG, NEAR, OCSL, VTIP, AAPL, OPP,
- Sold Out: SMG, DOCN, ONLN, PBW, LMT, UAL, MSTR, PDBC, CRIS, KD,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 34,652 shares, 13.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 17,093 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 133,161 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 14,900 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio.
- Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 120,406 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.29 and $21.2, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $16.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 20,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: IDT Corp (IDT)
Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in IDT Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.18 and $66.4, with an estimated average price of $50.98. The stock is now traded at around $37.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21. The stock is now traded at around $73.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $512.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 369 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $240.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 735 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 86.96%. The purchase prices were between $12.17 and $16.82, with an estimated average price of $14.42. The stock is now traded at around $10.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 109,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)
Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 38.38%. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $62.64. The stock is now traded at around $50.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 26,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (BRG)
Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc by 46.94%. The purchase prices were between $12.66 and $27.2, with an estimated average price of $16.09. The stock is now traded at around $26.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 41,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 21.93%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $89.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 34.39%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2609.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 211 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $11.01 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 40,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)
Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09.Sold Out: DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)
Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $71.01 and $130.26, with an estimated average price of $93.74.Sold Out: ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN)
Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Online Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $55.23 and $71.69, with an estimated average price of $64.48.Sold Out: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)
Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $68.87 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $81.29.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29.
