Draper Asset Management, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Snowflake Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells DexCom Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Carvana Co

- New Purchases: VOO, PTON, HIVE, QQQ,
- Added Positions: AMZN, SNOW, GOOGL, AFRM, MSFT, OKTA, SQ, ZS, NVDA, CRSP, CRWD, NVTA, CHWY, DOCN, PLTR, ANY,
- Reduced Positions: DXCM, TSLA, PYPL, HZNP, SDGR, MKC, NET, MUDS,
- Sold Out: CVNA, ABNB, CEF, BA, BFLY, OSS,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 213,021 shares, 30.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,614 shares, 20.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 14,933 shares, 12.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,340 shares, 10.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 18,980 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
Draper Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $399.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Draper Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (HIVE)
Draper Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.5 and $4.86, with an estimated average price of $3.45. The stock is now traded at around $1.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Draper Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $341.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 53 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Draper Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 29.23%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Draper Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc by 151.90%. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $37.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Block Inc (SQ)
Draper Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Block Inc by 76.05%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $97.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Draper Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG by 22.94%. The purchase prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82. The stock is now traded at around $58.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invitae Corp (NVTA)
Draper Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Invitae Corp by 27.23%. The purchase prices were between $14.7 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $9.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,491 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)
Draper Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $71.01 and $130.26, with an estimated average price of $93.74. The stock is now traded at around $52.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Carvana Co (CVNA)
Draper Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34.Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Draper Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14.Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)
Draper Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $16.94 and $18.75, with an estimated average price of $17.76.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Draper Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.Sold Out: Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY)
Draper Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The sale prices were between $6.39 and $11.22, with an estimated average price of $8.72.Sold Out: One Stop Systems Inc (OSS)
Draper Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in One Stop Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $4.4 and $5.66, with an estimated average price of $5.01.
