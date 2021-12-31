Draper Asset Management, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Snowflake Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells DexCom Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Carvana Co

New Purchases: VOO, PTON, HIVE, QQQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Snowflake Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, Block Inc, sells DexCom Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Carvana Co, Airbnb Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Draper Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Draper Asset Management, LLC owns 54 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 213,021 shares, 30.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,614 shares, 20.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 14,933 shares, 12.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,340 shares, 10.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 18,980 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%

Draper Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $399.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Draper Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Draper Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.5 and $4.86, with an estimated average price of $3.45. The stock is now traded at around $1.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Draper Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $341.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 53 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Draper Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 29.23%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Draper Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc by 151.90%. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $37.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Draper Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Block Inc by 76.05%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $97.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Draper Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG by 22.94%. The purchase prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82. The stock is now traded at around $58.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Draper Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Invitae Corp by 27.23%. The purchase prices were between $14.7 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $9.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,491 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Draper Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $71.01 and $130.26, with an estimated average price of $93.74. The stock is now traded at around $52.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Draper Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34.

Draper Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14.

Draper Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $16.94 and $18.75, with an estimated average price of $17.76.

Draper Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Draper Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The sale prices were between $6.39 and $11.22, with an estimated average price of $8.72.

Draper Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in One Stop Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $4.4 and $5.66, with an estimated average price of $5.01.