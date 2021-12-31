SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Tesla Inc, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, sells Tesla Inc, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings, The Greenrose Holding Co, RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC owns 531 stocks with a total value of $427 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/skyview+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 105,842 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66% ISHARES TRUST (IEI) - 70,679 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.94% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 61,481 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32% JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) - 81,223 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,105 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.20%

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $32.83, with an estimated average price of $31.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.238300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 155,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $27.48, with an estimated average price of $26.78. The stock is now traded at around $28.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 122,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 238,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.67 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $63.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 3,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NorthView Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $29.47, with an estimated average price of $28.73. The stock is now traded at around $29.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 64,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20160.81%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2609.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 240,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 135.71%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 41,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 442.98%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 57,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 659.36%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $467.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 43,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.20%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 58,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 2790.28%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 17,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings. The sale prices were between $9.46 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.85.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Greenrose Holding Co. The sale prices were between $3.01 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $7.68.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bannix Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.36.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.63 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $11.66.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Novus Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.93.