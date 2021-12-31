SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Tesla Inc, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings

- New Purchases: QDIV, RLY, ACDI.U, DXJ, NVACU, EMLC, OLITU, IRRX.U, SBEA, JWACU, AMC, BABA, MAQCU, VHNAU, TLGYU, GLLIU, DMAQ, BRKHU, BNIX, STNE, JMACU, XFINU, FXCOU, IGTAU, BSX, MTRYU, BMAQU, CNI, AAGIY, BOAC, AVHIU, NCACU, LIBYU, CRECU, AMG, AZPN, ISRG, ICLR, LSRCY, BENE, ODP, ATLKY, GOLF, FTCV, FRLAU, AEO, ADI, BBW, NUE, SPG, AVGO, EPAM, FRG, CRTO, SD, ARLO, GOED, ASHR, SH, AMD, MATX, BDX, EMKR, GIL, SPGI, OSPN, AOSL, ABBV, LBRDK, TEAM, EVVTY, SEAH, IXAQU, CMI, OMC, PGR, QGEN, VRTX, EHTH, VMW, LNNGY, INSE, SHZHY, OGN, SMIHU, TBLA, TBLA, VSACU, SZZLU, LGSTU, XTN, CNC, CTSH, XRAY, LLY, OKE, ANTM, ANET, CTVA, COIN, AAXJ, SVXY, LH, JOE, VVI, NOA, HCCI, TTSH, NRGX, ITHXU, SOFI, SOFI, GSG, TBX, SWBI, PPGHU, FWONK, XPOA.U, ADOC, INKAU, ITQRU, UPH, ENTFU, MLAIU, JUN.U, IQMDU, GVCIU, ABT, ALB, CAT, C, FISV, HON, MRVL, GEO, EBAY, NXPI, QSR, GBT, GSM, OACB.U, BTWNU, DSACU, BIOTU, IIII, TWNI.U, ENVI, ENVI, LVOXU, DVYE, IWM, XLI, T, ATVI, AEP, BIO, TPR, VALE, CAG, GLW, LIVN, DHR, DD, EOG, EA, EXPD, IONS, LRCX, LVS, RLI, TGP, TCI, GLAXF, ZG, ARMK, QURE, SFIX, CWK, SCVX.U, ARNC, LGHL, PRPB.U, RCHGU, JYAC, BHSE, OMEG, BLTSU, PNTM.U, DHHCU, ATA, ZWRKU, KINZ, LGACU, SPGS.U, BRPM, VSCO, JSPR, SHPW, REM,
- Added Positions: GOOG, MSFT, FB, UNH, AAPL, AMZN, LIN, CHTR, SPY, PG, V, AXP, BIIB, MCD, UNP, PEP, JNJ, NOC, TDY, CB, GILD, ACN, DEO, NKE, ASML, LCAP, AMAT, MMC, LMT, GWW, MA, MELI, FDX, ECL, MRK, VLUE, A, FCN, BBWI, RMD, TDG, COF, FDS, LSTR, MANH, MDT, NVDA, PRI, CMCSA, CRVL, EME, MTD, SSD, WTS, SHOP, KWAC.U, SWAN, BAX, INTU, LPLA, RACE, BRK.B, NFLX, TTC, LULU, LVMUY, AMT, AON, BK, MCO, ROLL, CRM, STE, BAC, DHI, NSRGY, TSM, DSDVY, DE, STX, ATA.U, VUG, XLK, CVX, CL, MS, SYY, CSLLY, EDTX, EDTX, GLD, QUAL, XLV, BMY, FIS, JPM, MDLZ, LOW, QCOM, GBRGU, GEM, IXUS, RZV, SSUS, XLC, XLF, GGG, NEM, ET, DFS, PM, LZAGY, FTNT, ALC, EUCR, ACII.U, ZEV, RYT, VEA, CME, ETN, MPC, PYPL,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, EWJ, RPAR, WFC, UPWK, FWONA, IEI, MBB, CIT, NLSN, CHNG, TMUS, IBKR, SNN, SPE, GPN, HI, FHB, CSX, RTMVY, CDK, UBER, SEMR, GPS, EXPGY, STLA, TCEHY, TWTR, EFV, ADBE, CP, HSIC, MU, NSC, PKI, HBI, WU, PAGS, ADYEY, LMBS, CAH, BEN, HDB, TAP, CNR, PFE, WXXWY, ILF, BLDR, INTC, SRCL, SXYAY, ATHM, DESP, IYW, INCY, TJX, ELAN, JPST, SPCX, ALNY, NUVA, PRNDY, BNFT, CPZ, CSCO, KO, JW.A, TMO, APAM, QQQ, BRKR, SCHW, DGRW, IQLT, AIG, BRO, DRI, DVN, DOV, TT, LNC, MSI, NTRS, TGT, VZ, DIS, WDC, MWA, AMADY, DFAC, IJR, PAVE, RYF, XLRE, APD, ALK, CCJ, KR, UGI, MC, IJH, VNQ,
- Sold Out: VIH, GNRS, EMB, BNIXU, NXU, BENEU, VTI, BSJM, UPST, BBY, KWAC, TQQQ, NTST, SBLK, CE, NUAN, MINT, MMSI, JETS, TITN, ARBE, GE, DKS, SQ, PRU, FCEL, CXW, DDMXU, DDMXU, VSTM, ZOM, LTUS,
For the details of SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/skyview+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 105,842 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
- ISHARES TRUST (IEI) - 70,679 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.94%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 61,481 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
- JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) - 81,223 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,105 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.20%
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $32.83, with an estimated average price of $31.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.238300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 155,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $27.48, with an estimated average price of $26.78. The stock is now traded at around $28.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 122,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp III (ACDI.U)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 238,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.67 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $63.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 3,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NorthView Acquisition Corp (NVACU)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NorthView Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $29.47, with an estimated average price of $28.73. The stock is now traded at around $29.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 64,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20160.81%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2609.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 240,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 135.71%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 41,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 442.98%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 57,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 659.36%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $467.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 43,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.20%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 58,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 2790.28%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 17,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings. The sale prices were between $9.46 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.85.Sold Out: The Greenrose Holding Co (GNRS)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Greenrose Holding Co. The sale prices were between $3.01 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $7.68.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (EMB)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05.Sold Out: Bannix Acquisition Corp (BNIXU)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bannix Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.36.Sold Out: Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp (BENEU)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.63 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $11.66.Sold Out: Novus Capital Corp II (NXU)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Novus Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.93.
Here is the complete portfolio of SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros