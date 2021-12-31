Bickling Financial Services, Inc. Buys Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF, FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF, Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF, Sells BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and E

New Purchases: ALTL, FMQQ, CALF, VTI, FIW, QQQM, KRG, ABT, ABBV, ADP, MA, ECL, COST, KO, CB, SYK, BLL, SOXX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF, FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF, Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, , ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bickling Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Bickling Financial Services, Inc. owns 132 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 228,523 shares, 18.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 141,277 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.28% First Trust International IPO ETF (FPXI) - 142,223 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.69% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 169,018 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.16% BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) - 185,419 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.92 and $46.34, with an estimated average price of $44.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 31,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $25.87, with an estimated average price of $23.61. The stock is now traded at around $17.104500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 36,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $47.18, with an estimated average price of $44. The stock is now traded at around $41.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 17,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $219.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Water ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.34 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $90.97. The stock is now traded at around $80.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $140.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.01%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 68,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 88.94%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $63.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 44.46%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $74.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 22.58%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $346.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $13.15 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $13.6.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF. The sale prices were between $22.87 and $31.24, with an estimated average price of $27.35.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $41.76 and $47.2, with an estimated average price of $44.76.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income . The sale prices were between $13.59 and $13.99, with an estimated average price of $13.78.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6.