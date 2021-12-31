Aspireon Wealth Advisors Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Sells Invesco KBW Bank ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, ISHARES INC

New Purchases: XLY, ORLY, ECH, GDX, HYG, VGT, PFE, XLI, XLV, ADBE, NKE, VFH, VOO,

XLY, ORLY, ECH, GDX, HYG, VGT, PFE, XLI, XLV, ADBE, NKE, VFH, VOO, Added Positions: IVV, TLT, KWEB, FTAI, TIP, IEFA, JNK, GSG, FINX, BRMK, PAVE, ICLN, VNM, IJR, PFF, AAPL, AGG, MUB, AMZN, WMT, MSFT, GOOGL,

IVV, TLT, KWEB, FTAI, TIP, IEFA, JNK, GSG, FINX, BRMK, PAVE, ICLN, VNM, IJR, PFF, AAPL, AGG, MUB, AMZN, WMT, MSFT, GOOGL, Reduced Positions: KBWB, IEMG, RING, BLDG, KO, WFC,

KBWB, IEMG, RING, BLDG, KO, WFC, Sold Out: ARKK, MGK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, sells Invesco KBW Bank ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, ISHARES INC, ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aspireon Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q4, Aspireon Wealth Advisors owns 49 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ASPIREON WEALTH ADVISORS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aspireon+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 130,132 shares, 30.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.04% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 172,339 shares, 12.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.86% SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 156,210 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.80% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 75,705 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.29% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,800 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75%

Aspireon Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $180.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 23,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspireon Wealth Advisors initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29. The stock is now traded at around $676.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 4,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspireon Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares MSCI Chile ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.44 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $24.29. The stock is now traded at around $25.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 94,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspireon Wealth Advisors initiated holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $34.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 57,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspireon Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 19,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspireon Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $398.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspireon Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.04%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.57%. The holding were 130,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspireon Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 85.86%. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $138.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.74%. The holding were 172,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspireon Wealth Advisors added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 159.43%. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43. The stock is now traded at around $35.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 142,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspireon Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo by 260.80%. The purchase prices were between $21.72 and $29.98, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $27.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 137,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspireon Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.29%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $124.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 75,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspireon Wealth Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.02%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 84,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspireon Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Aspireon Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24.