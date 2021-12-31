Aspireon Wealth Advisors Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Sells Invesco KBW Bank ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, ISHARES INC

- New Purchases: XLY, ORLY, ECH, GDX, HYG, VGT, PFE, XLI, XLV, ADBE, NKE, VFH, VOO,
- Added Positions: IVV, TLT, KWEB, FTAI, TIP, IEFA, JNK, GSG, FINX, BRMK, PAVE, ICLN, VNM, IJR, PFF, AAPL, AGG, MUB, AMZN, WMT, MSFT, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: KBWB, IEMG, RING, BLDG, KO, WFC,
- Sold Out: ARKK, MGK,
These are the top 5 holdings of ASPIREON WEALTH ADVISORS
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 130,132 shares, 30.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.04%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 172,339 shares, 12.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.86%
- SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 156,210 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.80%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 75,705 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.29%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,800 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75%
Aspireon Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $180.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 23,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Aspireon Wealth Advisors initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29. The stock is now traded at around $676.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 4,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Chile ETF (ECH)
Aspireon Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares MSCI Chile ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.44 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $24.29. The stock is now traded at around $25.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 94,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Aspireon Wealth Advisors initiated holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $34.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 57,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Aspireon Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 19,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Aspireon Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $398.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 895 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Aspireon Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.04%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.57%. The holding were 130,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Aspireon Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 85.86%. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $138.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.74%. The holding were 172,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
Aspireon Wealth Advisors added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 159.43%. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43. The stock is now traded at around $35.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 142,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI)
Aspireon Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo by 260.80%. The purchase prices were between $21.72 and $29.98, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $27.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 137,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Aspireon Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.29%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $124.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 75,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Aspireon Wealth Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.02%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 84,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Aspireon Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.Sold Out: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
Aspireon Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24.
