Trybe Capital Management LP Buys Roblox Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Match Group Inc

- New Purchases: RBLX,
- Added Positions: MRVL, CRM, AAPL, AMZN, NOW,
- Reduced Positions: NVDA,
- Sold Out: PYPL, PLTR, MTCH,
These are the top 5 holdings of Trybe Capital Management LP
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 880,000 shares, 22.36% of the total portfolio.
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 92,662 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.84%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 121,334 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.58%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,396 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 62,952 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio.
Trybe Capital Management LP initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $49.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 116,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Trybe Capital Management LP added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 80.49%. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 197,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Trybe Capital Management LP added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 53.44%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $196.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 71,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Trybe Capital Management LP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 36.58%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 121,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Trybe Capital Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 25.53%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 6,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Trybe Capital Management LP sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Trybe Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Trybe Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36.
