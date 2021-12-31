Trybe Capital Management LP Buys Roblox Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Match Group Inc

New Purchases: RBLX,

RBLX, Added Positions: MRVL, CRM, AAPL, AMZN, NOW,

MRVL, CRM, AAPL, AMZN, NOW, Reduced Positions: NVDA,

NVDA, Sold Out: PYPL, PLTR, MTCH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Roblox Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Match Group Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trybe Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Trybe Capital Management LP owns 11 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Newmont Corp (NEM) - 880,000 shares, 22.36% of the total portfolio. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 92,662 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.84% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 121,334 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.58% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,396 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 62,952 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio.

Trybe Capital Management LP initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $49.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 116,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trybe Capital Management LP added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 80.49%. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 197,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trybe Capital Management LP added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 53.44%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $196.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 71,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trybe Capital Management LP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 36.58%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 121,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trybe Capital Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 25.53%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 6,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trybe Capital Management LP sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Trybe Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.

Trybe Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36.