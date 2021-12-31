Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC Buys Apple Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Sells Nikola Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

- New Purchases: QQQ, SPSM, XLE, XLK, D, SPLV, CZA, QQQM, GOOGL, SPYV, VTI, QYLD, SLY, SPTM, SPDW, XLU, SDY, VZ, SPHY, JNJ, AGGY, FDL, ESGU, FB, XLRE, SUSC, SUSB, XOM, MCD, XLV, XMHQ, UNH, SPIB, PG, FPE, PIE, PFFD, PGF, T, IJH, XLI, GLDM, SPHD, PDN, FTA, DIA, WMT, PEP, XLC, PM, ANTM, BX, PFE, IJR, PDP, CSCO, KO, DUK, ABBV, IUSG, XMMO, RYLD, FEP, TIPX, MO, TFC, ROUS, LMT, PNC, EAGG, FIXD, SPMB, NEE, INTC, BSV, TOTL, CVX, IRM, MRVL, SUI, FTC, OMFL, BMY, ROST, QCLN, PAYX, UPS, FDN, CLX, AUB, FTNT, NLY, BAC, O, BIV, GLD, IEMG, QTEC, LOW, DSI, IYW, AGG, VTV, MRK, FXD, IXN, CAT, IRT, MINT, CINF, EOG, FERG, FNX, IHI, ALL, CMI, IBM, TXN, IIPR, IEFA, IUSV, CHDN, HSY, SO, ARKK, FLN, IWM, MTUM, PICK, QUAL, VOO, VUG, KMB, LRCX, MMP, MA, AGNC, NSA, BND, FDT, FEM, FXR, RDVY, ABT, SWKS, WPC, GLOB, FVD, FXH, IWF, VCR, AMD, AMAT, EPD, GS, NOC, SHW, TGT, AWK, BIP, CG, GPC, AVGO, VRSK, HASI, FSLY, JXN, FPXI, AFL, F, JBLU, TMO, AQN, PINS, TDIV, VIG, XLP, XSD, AB, DLR, RTX, SPTI, FXN, GGT, SUNW,
- Added Positions: AAPL, NVDA, AMZN, MSFT, BA,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, NOW, ROKU, GOOG, PYPL, WM, V, NKE, BRK.B, CRM, COST, TSLA, MAR, VGT, DIS, VHT, JPM, XSOE, HD, SBUX,
- Sold Out: NKLA, IQLT, VO, FALN, IGSB, VCSH, DGRW, DDOG, FNDF, MDB, DHR, JKH, ADBE, SQ, GD, CMG, VB, SNOW, SHYG, RUN, ZS, ABNB, FLTR, LULU, VEEV, PD, SYK, SRLN, PLTR, UBER, VFH, SRVR, MGA, FBND, CPNG, DOMO, BILL, IVV, IUSB, GH, FMHI, FSR, OCX, ASAN,
For the details of Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/colonial+river+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,039 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 194.85%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 13,898 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 96,108 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
- The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 77,152 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,632 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.18%
Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $341.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 13,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)
Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.09 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $41.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 96,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 77,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $152.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 22,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $79.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 45,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.71 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $64.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 49,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 194.85%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 57,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 52.19%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 11,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 50.98%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 847 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.18%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 12,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Nikola Corp (NKLA)
Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nikola Corp. The sale prices were between $9.25 and $15.44, with an estimated average price of $11.12.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.88.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07.Sold Out: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.22 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.67.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25.
Here is the complete portfolio of Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying