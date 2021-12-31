Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC Buys Apple Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Sells Nikola Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

New Purchases: QQQ, SPSM, XLE, XLK, D, SPLV, CZA, QQQM, GOOGL, SPYV, VTI, QYLD, SLY, SPTM, SPDW, XLU, SDY, VZ, SPHY, JNJ, AGGY, FDL, ESGU, FB, XLRE, SUSC, SUSB, XOM, MCD, XLV, XMHQ, UNH, SPIB, PG, FPE, PIE, PFFD, PGF, T, IJH, XLI, GLDM, SPHD, PDN, FTA, DIA, WMT, PEP, XLC, PM, ANTM, BX, PFE, IJR, PDP, CSCO, KO, DUK, ABBV, IUSG, XMMO, RYLD, FEP, TIPX, MO, TFC, ROUS, LMT, PNC, EAGG, FIXD, SPMB, NEE, INTC, BSV, TOTL, CVX, IRM, MRVL, SUI, FTC, OMFL, BMY, ROST, QCLN, PAYX, UPS, FDN, CLX, AUB, FTNT, NLY, BAC, O, BIV, GLD, IEMG, QTEC, LOW, DSI, IYW, AGG, VTV, MRK, FXD, IXN, CAT, IRT, MINT, CINF, EOG, FERG, FNX, IHI, ALL, CMI, IBM, TXN, IIPR, IEFA, IUSV, CHDN, HSY, SO, ARKK, FLN, IWM, MTUM, PICK, QUAL, VOO, VUG, KMB, LRCX, MMP, MA, AGNC, NSA, BND, FDT, FEM, FXR, RDVY, ABT, SWKS, WPC, GLOB, FVD, FXH, IWF, VCR, AMD, AMAT, EPD, GS, NOC, SHW, TGT, AWK, BIP, CG, GPC, AVGO, VRSK, HASI, FSLY, JXN, FPXI, AFL, F, JBLU, TMO, AQN, PINS, TDIV, VIG, XLP, XSD, AB, DLR, RTX, SPTI, FXN, GGT, SUNW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells Nikola Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC owns 211 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,039 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 194.85% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 13,898 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 96,108 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. New Position The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 77,152 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,632 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.18%

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $341.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 13,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.09 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $41.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 96,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 77,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $152.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 22,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $79.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 45,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.71 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $64.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 49,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 194.85%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 57,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 52.19%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 11,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 50.98%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.18%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 12,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nikola Corp. The sale prices were between $9.25 and $15.44, with an estimated average price of $11.12.

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.88.

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07.

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.22 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.67.

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89.

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25.